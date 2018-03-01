Deaf Pedophile Set Free Because ‘He Can’t Watch TV In His Cell’

A deaf Muslim pedophile, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison after raping a string of girls as young as eight, has had his sentence slashed by 18 years by an appeal judge because “he can’t watch television in his cell or communicate with other prisoners.”

Egyptian national Gamal Demian, 51, who is also mute, was branded “dangerous” by the judge when he was originally sentenced to a lengthy stretch behind bars by the London court.

But Judge Adele Williams at the Appeals Court took pity on the convicted serial pedophile after hearing that he cannot watch TV in his cell or socialize with other prisoners due to his deafness.

According to The Sun, his barrister Judith Benson said: “His isolation because of his deafness within the prison is increased in comparison to an ordinary prisoner.

“He is unable to watch TV or partake in any other media of that sort.

“His life essentially consists of a period of time in workshops where he is able to have minimal communication.

“Save for that, he has no means of communication or passing time.”

Demian came to the United Kingdom from Cairo, Egypt as a refugee in 2004 and held down a job in a West London High Street shop.

However, his “friendly demeanor” masked a sick lust for children and he was jailed for rape and sexual assault. His offenses involved three young girls.

He will serve an extra three years on extended licence following his prison sentence.

At the Court of Appeal, Judge Adele Williams said: “We are persuaded some reduction is appropriate.”