US Debt Slashed By $68 Billion Since Trump’s Inauguration

The US national debt has been slashed by a massive $68 billion dollars since President Trump’s inauguration, according to new figures from treasury.gov.

President Trump inherited national debt of $19,947 billion – an enormous figure that was thought to be irreversible and had been blowing out by the billions every day Obama was in office.

But President Trump got to work and began turning the situation around.

On February 21st, just month later, the US debt load stood at $19,935 billion. That was a reduction of $12 billion, and represented the first time in decades a President managed turned the debt clock backwards.

Proving that his first month’s results were not a fluke, President Trump has slashed the debt by a further $68 billion, bringing it down to $19,879 billion, a reduction of 0.3% in just over six weeks.

That’s called winning. Just think, we have at least four more years of this. Probably eight, the way the Democrats are going.

Mainstream media (also known as the Opposition Party) have been quick to try and muddy the waters around figures showing the green sprigs of economic revival under Trump. The media have been saying that the positive numbers are a carry-over from Obama’s presidency, claiming it is too early for Trump to claim any credit for the turnaround.

This is hogwash.

Obama drove the national debt up every single day he was in office. During his first month in office he managed to send the debt into a death spiral, driving it up by more than $200 billion.

Not content with increasing the national debt by 2% in his first month alone, Obama also signed the trillion dollar ‘Stimulus’ bill, an expensive failure and unnecessary waste of American tax payers’ money.

The figures are there for all to see in black and white.

Trump began driving the numbers down from day one. Compare those numbers to Obama’s first six weeks in office. The difference could not be more telling.

Obama has the dubious distinction of managing to double the US debt during his time in office. He leaves behind a legacy of record breaking deficits and the largest debt increase by any president in history.

And yet mainstream media persists with the lie that President Trump cannot take credit for turning the debt around, despite the fact his leadership coincides with the first time the debt has decreased in the last eight years.

President Trump has years of bad financial governance to undo. With or without the support of the media, the results of his first six weeks in office prove he is hellbent on cleaning up the mess.

As of March 10, the debt is down by $68 billion, the stock market is up, jobs are up by 298,000 and salaries are increasing. That’s called winning.