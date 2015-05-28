Declassified Documents: Obama Ordered CIA To Train ISIS

May 28, 2015 Carol Adl Middle East, News, US 268

Government watchdog Judicial Watch published more than 100 pages of formerly classified documents from the U.S. Department of Defense and the State Department.

The documents obtained through a federal lawsuit, revealed the agencies earlier views on ISIS, namely that they were a desirable presence in Eastern Syria in 2012 and that they should be “supported” in order to isolate the Syrian regime.

The U.S. intelligence documents not only confirms suspicions that the United States and some of its coalition allies had actually facilitated the rise of the ISIS in Syria – as a counterweight to the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad- but also that ISIS members were initially trained by members and contractors of the Central Intelligence Agency at facilities in Jordan in 2012.

Examiner reports:

One of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) documents declared that President Barack Obama and his counterparts within the coalition considered the establishment of a Salafist organization in eastern Syria in order to further downfall of the Assad regime. “And this is exactly what the supporting powers to the (Syrian) opposition want, in order to isolate the Syrian regime,” said the DIA report, which had been formerly classified until its release. Salafists are radical Sunnis and an offshoot of the Saudi’s Wahhabi sect.

The contents of that document had been promulgated by the Obama administration to the U.S. Central Command (CENCOM), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its directorates, as well as to the State Department and many other related agencies.

Military intelligence officials had also warned that any further damage caused by the Syrian civil war might have an adverse effect on the fragile government in neighboring Iraq. The intelligence analysis predicted that such a situation could lead to al-Qaida in Iraq (AQII) returning especially in the Iraqi cities of Mosul and Ramadi.

The DIA report also predicted that ISIS would declare a caliphate through its affiliation with other terrorist organizations in Iraq and Syria, including members of what the Obama administration terms “core al-Qaida” to differentiate it from offshoots such as al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

The now declassified document appears to confirm that the U.S., the European Union and other nations viewed Muslim extremists in ISIS as “a strategic asset toward regime change in Syria.” As a result parts of Iraq have been in chaos since ISIS began to cross the Syrian border in early June 2014.

The documents obtained by Judicial Watch also provide the first official documentation that the Obama administration was well aware that weapons were being shipped from Benghazi to rebel troops — including members from ISIS, the Al-Nusra Front and other Islamist terror groups — in Syria. An October 2012 report confirms thatr: “Weapons from the former Libya military stockpiles were shipped from the port of Benghazi, Libya to the Port of Banias and the Port of Borj Islam, Syria. The weapons shipped during late-August 2012 were Sniper rifles, RPG’s, and 125 mm and 155mm howitzers missiles.” The deadly and shocking attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission that saw four Americans — including a U.S. ambassador — slaughtered by jihadists occurred just weeks after the weapons shipment.

Following the downfall and killing of Gaddafi in October 2011 until almost a year later in September 2012, the desolved Libyan military’s weapons were stockpiled in Benghazi, Libya. According to the intelligence report, they were shipped from the port of Benghazi, Libya, to the ports located in Syria. The ships used to transport the weapons were medium-sized and able to hold 10 or less shipping containers of cargo, according to the documents obtained by Judicial Watch.

Carol Adl

Carol Adl

Writer at Your News Wire
Carol Adl

Latest posts by Carol Adl (see all)

  • pfbonney

    “The U.S. intelligence documents not only confirms suspicions that the United States and some of its coalition allies had actually facilitated the rise of the ISIS in Syria – as a counterweight to the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad- but also that ISIS members were initially trained by members and contractors of the Central Intelligence Agency at facilities in Jordan in 2012.”

    So this is it, then. This is the smoking gun. Bush is not responsible for ISIS. Obama is.

    • Magic

      If you think this way you still don’t get a thing; Obama and Bush are both just puppets of the Military Industrial Complex like every President since JFK!

      • swan007

        Not the MIC but close, it’s the Globalists/Elite/NWO/Establishment and it’s been going on since 1913. Read one or both of these. https://federalexpression.files.wordpress.com/2015/12/none-dare-call-it-conspiracy.pdf http://www.pdfarchive.info/pdf/G/Gr/Griffin_G_Edward_-_The_Creature_from_Jekyll_Island.pdf

        Trump bringing sanity back to America in eight months or less.

      • Jan

        Carol ADL: if you’re going to write about Obama and ISIS/Syria you might like to explain the timeline and history of this decision, one that was orchestrated within State/NE division. Apart from the MI complex which some say profit, who else profits from destabilisation in the region? And no, it’s not George Soros. Also ask how many Congress men and women have signed ‘the pledge’.

        • Lucky Luke

          That is simple to answer. What the article didnt touch on, is the fact the Iraqi Prime Minister Al Maliki was marginalising the Sunnis that helped get rid of AlQaida while being Ultra Sectarian himself beyond the control of the US. ISIS was also meant to Regime Change V2.0 in Iraq as Al Maliki was 1000% beholden to Iran, and those were the wishes of the Saudis too.

    • caramia12

      This is all the work of that neo-con PNAC cabal…..google…’The Yinon Plan’ and ‘A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm’

      • pfbonney

        Sounds like standard conspiracy theory fare to me. By Jew haters. So far, it looks like ISIS is beating Israel, to me. Assuming there was any truth to it any way.

    • tariq

      pfbonney, this is not by a long shot or any stretch of the imagination a smoking gun that proves President Obama created ISIS as opposed the GWB. The article clearly states that President Obama, and some coalition allies “facilitated” the “rise” of ISIS in “Syria” by supplying them with weapons and training. In other words ISIS already existed and America and it’s allies gave the branch of the organization based in Syria weapons and training (after they were already established) in an effort to further the downfall of the Assad regime. I do understand that republicans don’t need their rhetoric and talking points to make sense in order to believe it and parrot it every chance they get, but your interpretation of this article is just ridiculous.

      • falling321

        Wrong. When Obama started arming them, ISIS was merely a twinkle in some militant Islamist’s eye! It was via Obama arming and funding a small group of those militants that ISIS came to be the massive entity that we see today. There is a REASON that no on had ever heard of ISIS until three years into Obama’s time in office…they didn’t exist!

        • tariq

          Wrong, wrong and wrong on so many levels. Just because you’d like to exchange the words rise for formation doesn’t make it a fact. Also it doesn’t alter the fact that the article clearly states that the group America and its allies facilitated was the arm of the ISIS organization that operated out of Syria and not the original group that started in Iraq. That alone is evidence that the original head of the organization existed before America and its allies facilitated the rise/formation of the Syrian arm of the organization. Also just because you say that no one ever heard of ISIS until after three years into President Obama’s initial election does not by any stretch of the imagination make it true. In fact nothing you said proves that President Obama created ISIS intentionally or otherwise. It is apparent that you like many, many other privileged class conservative republicans hate the President most likely because of the color of his skin. ISIS began in Iraq and if GWB hadn’t declared war on Iraq because nine people from Saudi Arabia flew planes into the twin towers in NYC or because of non existent WMD’s ISIS would not have been created in Iraq because the Iraqi President Sadam Husain was against terrorist. Also it has been reported by all major news outlets that ISIS is an offshoot of Al Qater that was formed as a result of the war in Iraq. I understand that you people hate President Obama and why you hate him, but those reasons coupled with your incredible lies will never convince fair and open minded people to jump on your band wagon to hate President Obama.

          • falling321

            Dear deluded liberal, in military talk the RISE of a NEW group MEANS the formation of a new group! The two are completely interchangeable in civilian speak also. I have no hate at all for Obama, but I have zero respect for him as a leader. Not one of his policies have shown any success. Right now, we are one quarter away from once again slipping back into a recession, when in reality, we have never left the last one! As for you race card….shove it where the sun don’t shine, you deluded liberals have played that one out for a long, LONG time!
            BTW, if by Al Qatar, you mean Al Qaeda, that group was formed in 1988-89 with it’s origination tied to the Soviet war in Afghanistan!

          • tariq

            However its spelled Mr./Mrs. spell checker is beside the point the point is that ISIS is an offshoot of that organization and not something created by President Obama, as you and other hate consumed bigots love to believe. Apparently it brings you much joy to imply that someone is “playing the race card” which is something only uttered by hate consumed bigots and the fact that you and most other bigots never admit to your bigotry sways no one because actions speak louder than words. You claim that none of President Obama’s policies worked is just ridiculous and is further proof that you and all other ultra conservatives are consumed with a deep seeded hatred of the President and all others who resemble him for no other reason than the color of their skin. The reason Liberals have been referring to ignorant, small minded, hate consumed bigots as ignorant, small minded, hate consumed bigots for a long time is because Ignorant, small minded, hate consumed, bigots have been ignorant, small minded, hate consumed bigots for a long time. in fact the white supremacist system that has controlled America since the inception of this nation and the fact that many, many privileged class people absolutely believe from the bottom of their stone cold bigoted hearts that GOD somehow mysteriously created them better than everyone else in the world is further proof that you people are not only racist but also inherently evil beings who are really the spawn of the devil and the truth is simply not in you.

          • cali

            Wow bro u sure talk alot about how republicans are racist but u r filled with hate. I feel sry for u. If u look at every state with the worst poverty an such a big gap between upper and lower class. The one thing they have in common is that liberal hippies are in every appointed posation all the way from the governor down all demacRATS. One more thing for you the kkk was started an run by demacRATS not by republicans. An just by the way u talk it looks like u r the most small minded hate filled bigot out of every other person who has posted in these comments.

          • tariq

            Why do privileged class bigots always pull “the KKK was started by Liberals and Lincoln was a republican” bullshit out of their asses as if no one is aware of the history of the Dixi-cratic party shift? You have a typical privileged class bigot mentality. Your accusations of me being a bigot for simply pointing out the racist brutal nature of America’s white supremacist system and the brutal, racist nature of privileged class people is ridiculous. Everything you say is suspect, evidenced by your pathological denial of the reality of who and what you people are.

          • Kim Lindsay

            Saying that Americans hatred of Obama is because of “the color of his skin,” is a stick your finger down your throat comment. Roughly 80% of the fools that voted for Obama were white! I don’t know any Americans that think God created them better than anyone else in the world. You’re insane.

          • TiggyTiger

            There are huge numbers of Americans who think God created them better than anyone else in the world, especially better than Black people.

          • Sean Nolan

            Not all white people feel that way and bigotry continues because those of other races continue to hold grudges for past wrongs committed hundreds of years ago instead of drawing a line in the sand and moving forward in love and friendship. Things can never get better until there is forgiveness on both sides and we put our differences aside and work together for a common goal.

          • mycho saniac

            that is the silliest thing i have heard in some time – ever hear of the kkk? the nazis? look – here are some in your own government! http://www.proliberty.com/observer/20070405.htm

          • pfbonney

            In your dreams….

            And in mine….

          • Sean Nolan

            Actually God created all men equal of every race and its man that has twisted and corrupted that which God made beautiful

          • sassarooch

            By your own words, you show YOUR bigotry. And if blame needs to be placed, place it on the BHO administration and his media puppets. They have stoked the flames of racism in this country like never before. Now dont come raging back at me, just to prove your ignorance when it is only misplaced allegiance to your brainwashers who gave you your false superiority complex. Im sure you are smart, you just happened to be stripped of it when you got all emotional which led to your liberal controllers taking over. Dont worry, youre not alone.

          • TiggyTiger

            No, the two are not completely interchangeable. One means the creation, the other the coming to prominence.

          • walter77777

            It is complicated. The groups known as The Taliban, Al Qaeda, and the group called ISIL, ISIS, or Daesh have separate structures, but we can be quite certain that they all cooperate closely being Sunni militants.

            We might try learning about why there is so much anger among Muslims. Muslims have felt repression for hundreds of years with most of the Muslim world having been colonized. Most of the colonies were owned by Christian lands with the exception of Turkey’s Ottoman Empire which was secular even though Turkey herself was a Muslim majority country which practiced great religious tolerance. The Colonies owned by the Christian countries experienced repression of non-Christian religions with the attempts to convert Muslims leaving a long-lasting bad taste in the Muslim Mouth.

            I am not Muslim. I am a not-very-religious Jew who believes in tolerance.

            W.

          • JesseMace

            you are one ignorant person. they aren’t angry because of oppression. this is islam. this is the koran. this is their 1400 year history. this is their goal. most muslims today are NOT arabs. they are conquered lands that have been converted to islam. you are one dumb dhimmi. islam will never be at peace till the world bows down to allah.

          • walter77777

            The Holy Quran is filled with many contradictions, and Muslims acknowledge this. They believe that the later surahs have a priority over the earlier surahs, and there is a good deal of argument within Islam over some surahs, and about when they were received. Many of the more tolerant statements are from later surahs.

            About Islamic anger: As later as one hundred years ago the only Muslims who lived in a land not a colony were the Turks. When the large-scale colonizers of England and France had to abandon their colonies after WWII they left many lands without an educated cadre to run their countries, and the chaos which followed was predictable.

            It is so easy for christians to behold the mote in the eye of their brother while they ignore the beam in their own eye. It also falls upon a nice Jewish man to remind his Christian friends about this.

            W

          • SoverignAmerica

            Your Koran is NOT Holy.

          • walter77777

            The Jewish Religion encourages its members to say nicde things about other persons’ religions. The Holy Quran is NOT mine since I am Jewish.
            w.

          • SoverignAmerica

            You declare it as “Holy” therefore you defile all that is Holy, do you not?

          • Steven Marshall

            That was a great debate,,both of you are very correct in most points
            The issues are very complex,,I guess it’s how one interprets the information,,,both of you are very smart,,, I believe Obama is a traitor and has committed treason and espionage act against our nation,,,since Obama administration the middle east is a blaze,,failed policies,,was Bush perfect NO,,,,but Bush is a patriot and loves America,,
            Obama is a Muslim sympathizer,,
            Do I know the answer to fix that mess ,,no I do not
            If you step back,,it waa better under the Bush administration,,then Obama,,,,
            But I did enjoy the way you both interpret the information ,,,and I found it very informative,,both views
            God bless our fallen and those who have served

          • walldodger1969

            Bush was a fucking draft Dodger who didn’t even fulfill his military obligation in the Air National Guard

          • cali

            Man y r all u libs the same just because i can’t stand NOBAMA just for the fact that he is by far the worst present the USA has ever had makes me a racist right. Thats the first thing every liberal hippie ike yourself go’s to. But it’s ok for u to talk shit on all the black republicans an it’s ok your not racist at all. If rep do it its racist but if libs do its not? Does that sound right to u? O thats right, i forgot that’s the liberal way. An u should look up where isis started buddy. Isis took over all of its ground in Syria then it went into iraq. An i dont what dictionary u use but im pretty sure the word “rise” would mean the start of something. So go do what u liberal hippies do best an go hug some trees.

          • tariq

            cali, although I would support a Liberal over a racist republican any day I do not claim either political party. The fact that you cant stand President Obama alone does not make you a bigot (I don’t know that you are capable or in a position to be a racist) the fact that you claim that President Obama is the worst President the USA has ever had makes you a liar which leads one to believe that your views are based on his race and that would make you a bigot. As a so called “Black” man it is entirely OK for me to expose the selling out of the so called “Black” community by so called “Black” people for their 30 pieces of silver and/or the fact that they are suffering from the mentally debilitating disease known as self hatred whose symptoms include, but are not limited to an extreme subconscious hatred for him/her self and a blatant hatred for anyone and everyone who slightly resembles him/her all the while proclaiming and displaying an undying and unconditional love for those who hate him/her as much as he/she hates him/her self. Although republicans are “masters” at harboring racist world views and practicing racism and bigotry they do not have a monopoly on it. A Liberal or any other political party affiliate who engages in racist and bigoted activities are just as racist and bigoted as any hard core, right wing, conservative, tea party nut job. I am aware of where ISIS started that’s why I said “The Iraqi faction of ISIS” hence the “rise of the Iraqi faction” meaning ISIS wouldn’t be in Iraq if GWB hadn’t started the un-necessary war in Iraq.

          • Sean Nolan

            Do u agree that racism works both ways and that there are racists and bigots among other cultures other than whites?

          • Sean Nolan

            It’s not because of the color of his skin that people hate Obama because the American people voted him on twice. It’s because of the anti American things he has done since being in officer

          • Barbie

            HE’S THE HEAD OF ISIS YOU MORON.

          • Jim Haeberle

            “Against terrorists!?” Saddam? His whole life was terrorism. He murdered his own people without trial by the tens of thousands. He invaded his neighbors and stole their natural resources. During the original “Gulf War” between Iran and Iraq he forced common office workers to fill the bleachers at a soccer stadium where they had to watch as bus loads of teenagers who didn’t want to go into the army and be mowed down on the swamps by Iranian machine gun fire, chained together and sobbing were mowed down with machine gun fire
            (US News and World Report.) Only a modern left winger could sit at a computer and type with a straight face that Saddam was against terrorism.

          • Mr. Bill

            It doesn’t matter that Obama gave billions in cash to Iran and the Nuke deal, lets not forget the dozens of terrorist he released from Getmo. Every move he made favored Islamic Extremism. You sir like all liberals see conservative values and common sense as some sort of bigotry. I didn’t notice the presidents skin color till you’ll pointed it out. He looked pretty much the white privileged to me. His mom appeared quite white or was she? You liberals claim if someone isn’t kissing Obamas ass they are racists, when that is not even any part of this conversation. It’s just a way to detour from the facts of the content these declassified documents prove. Keep up with the race hating label that belongs too liberals just for continuously keeping it alive and well in your minds eye. Blinded to the fact that your the racist sir!!

          • Linda Prince Johnson

            I’m sure Tariq is moslem.

        • pfbonney

          Thanks for supporting me in my earlier post. About a month ago, I learned that neither Bush nor Obama created ISIS. You may want to bookmark the link, as it resolves the issue once and for all, unless you see something that I don’t. (https://www.corbettreport.com/who-is-isis-an-open-source-investigation/) “The Islamic State has gone through numerous name changes since its founding in Iraq in 1999.” Bush wasn’t even the Republican candidate at that point.

        • pfbonney

          This article tells the story of ISIS: Who Is ISIS? An open source investigation Corbett • 09/07/2014.

          https://www.corbettreport.com/who-is-isis-an-open-source-investigation/ It puts the issue of “Who is responsible for ISIS?” to bed. Neither Obama OR Bush started them. “The Islamic State has
          gone through numerous name changes since its founding in Iraq in 1999.” – From the article.

        • Charles Glisson

          YOU are a Dumb @$$

        • MikeSr

          Always did wonder when the Standard Supporters of the Obama Presidency started to Spread the News about: all of the American Weapons And Vehicles the abject Iraqi Army left for the ISIS “insurgents.

      • QuestionItAll

        Magical thinking! ^^^^^^^

      • pfbonney

        I suppose you are correct, since I’ve learned this since making my post:

        “The Islamic State has gone through numerous name changes since its founding in Iraq in 1999. originally known as Jamāʻat al-Tawḥīd wa-al-Jihād (JTJ), (“The Organization of Monotheism and Jihad”), it changed to Tanẓīm Qāʻidat al-Jihād fī Bilād al-Rāfidayn (“The Organization of Jihad’s Base in the Country of the Two Rivers”) in 2004 after the group swore allegiance to Osama Bin Laden. During this period it was popularly known as Al Qaeda in Iraq (AQI). In 2006 it became the Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), but changed again in 2013 after expanding into Syria. At that point it became Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) or Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS). Its latest moniker, the “Islamic State,” came about after the proclamation of a new caliphate on June 29, 2014.” – “Who Is ISIS? An open source Investigation Corbett • 09/07/2014” (https://www.corbettreport.com/who-is-isis-an-open-source-investigation/)

        I would think this pretty much settles that issue: Neither Bush nor Obama created ISIS.

        But it was Obama who resuscitated the group, after Bush had rendered them down and out.

      • pfbonney

        You are so right, actually. Neither Obama NOR Bush created ISIS. As it indicates in the 9/6/2014 article “Who is ISIS? An open source investigation” https://www.corbettreport.com/who-is-isis-an-open-source-investigation/, neither Obama or Bush are responsible for creating ISIS:

        “The Islamic State has gone through numerous name changes since its founding in Iraq in 1999. originally known as Jamāʻat al-Tawḥīd wa-al-Jihād (JTJ), (“The Organization of Monotheism and Jihad”), it changed to Tanẓīm Qāʻidat al-Jihād fī Bilād al-Rāfidayn (“The Organization of Jihad’s Base in the Country of the Two Rivers”) in 2004 after the group swore allegiance to Osama Bin Laden. During this period it was popularly known as Al Qaeda in Iraq (AQI). In 2006 it became the Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), but changed again in 2013 after expanding into Syria. At that point it became Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) or Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS). Its latest moniker, the “Islamic State,” came about after the proclamation of a new caliphate on June 29, 2014.”

        Obama only resuscitated the group after Bush had put it on life support.

      • Billy Jackson

        They gave them weapons and trucks and trained them…but that isn’t enough to explode your resolute love for Obama. F’n dolt.

        • tariq

          America and her secret agencies have been training and giving weapons to Middle Eastern Muslim groups who subsequently end up being enemies since America started creating conflict in their lands in an effort to steal their resources. But if you need to focus on the specific time when it happened under the Obama administration just understand that people are aware of the fact that that what you’re doing, and calling them names is not going to change it.

          • Billy Jackson

            Sure, America has always created the conflict in Islam, the bloodthirsty cult. F’n liars.

    • Charles Glisson

      And you base ALL THIS on THIS STUPID and UNCONFIRMED Website? MAN are YOU STUPID

      • pfbonney

        UNCONFIRMED website? “http://yournewswire.com/”. Looks like a confirmed website to me. What is this, if it is not a confirmed website? It certainly looks to be written in HTML.

        Now, “stupid”? That is certainly a subjective assessment. I’ll let you have your own opinion.

        But as to the facts of the matter – let’s stick with those.

        $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

        “2012 Classified U.S. Report: ISIS Must Rise To Power”

        http://yournewswire.com/2012-classified-u-s-report-isis-must-rise-to-power/

        $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

        “Newly-Declassified U.S. Government Documents: The West Supported the Creation of ISIS
        “Posted on May 24, 2015”

        http://www.washingtonsblog.com/2015/05/newly-declassified-u-s-government-documents-the-west-supported-the-creation-of-isis.html

        $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

        “Obama ordered CIA to train ISIS jihadists: Declassified documents
        “May 26, 2015 9:27 PM MST”

        http://www.examiner.com/article/obama-ordered-cia-to-train-isis-jihadists-declassified-documents

        $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

        Declassified DIA documents reveal Obama administration ordered CIA to train ISIS

        http://www.examiner.com/article/declassified-dia-documents-reveal-obama-administration-ordered-cia-to-train-isis

        $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

        May 29, 2015

        “US-trained rebels in Syria have defied their Pentagon-funded programme by pledging to fight against Assad regime troops.

        “Division 30, the first rebel faction to incorporate graduates of a US-led training programme, released a statement on Tuesday in which it promised to fight Syrian president Bashar al-Assad – something Washington had tried to prevent.”

        http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/middleeast/syria/11784872/US-trained-Syrian-rebels-say-they-wont-fight-al-Qaeda-affiliate-Jabhat-al-Nusra.html

        $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

        “Obama Spends Six Hundred And Sixty Six Thousand Tax Dollars On Each Muslim Who Ended Up Supporting Terrorists”

        by Ted on August 23, 2015

        http://shoebat.com/2015/08/23/obama-spends-six-hundred-and-sixty-six-thousand-tax-dollars-on-each-muslim-who-ended-up-supporting-terrorists/

        $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

        And if none of that is clear enough, here’s the confirmation from the former Defense Intelligence Agency head, Michael Flynn, himself, as reported by the Levant Report:

        “In Al Jazeera’s latest Head to Head episode, former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Michael Flynn confirms to Mehdi Hasan that not only had he studied the DIA memo predicting the West’s backing of an Islamic State in Syria when it came across his desk in 2012, but even asserts that the White House’s sponsoring of radical jihadists (that would emerge as ISIL and Nusra) against the Syrian regime was “a willful decision.”

        “Amazingly, Flynn actually took issue with the way interviewer Mehdi Hasan posed the question—Flynn seemed to want to make it clear that the policies that led to the rise of ISIL were not merely the result of ignorance or looking the other way, but the result of conscious decision making:

        “Hasan: You are basically saying that even in government at the time you knew these groups were around, you saw this analysis, and you were arguing against it, but who wasn’t listening?

        “Flynn: I think the administration.

        “Hasan: So the administration turned a blind eye to your analysis?

        “Flynn: I don’t know that they turned a blind eye, I think it was a decision. I think it was a willful decision.

        “Hasan: A willful decision to support an insurgency that had Salafists, Al Qaeda and the Muslim Brotherhood?

        “Flynn: It was a willful decision to do what they’re doing.”

        http://levantreport.com/2015/08/06/former-dia-chief-michael-flynn-says-rise-of-islamic-state-was-a-willful-decision-and-defends-accuracy-of-2012-memo/

        $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

        So there you have it. This is all old news. Where have you been? You must watch the MSM. You need to watch the FNC.

      • HoboMonky

        dont take our word for it watch and listen Obama say the words himself https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2NkjNvwuaU

        • pfbonney

          Thanks for the assist!

    • Mary Kelly

      This story should be all over the media! People around the world needs to be furious with Obama & Hillary! ISIS is killing innocent people in every country that can get access to! Why is the media quiet? Are they traitors just like Obama, Hillary & Kerry! Obama supply training, money and weapons and gave them to our enemy. Our enemy inturn took what we taught them & gave them & went on a killing spree that has become world wide! This is why Obama & Hillary couldn’t say Radicalized Islamic Muslim, because it is their child! I wonder who in our government is going to have the balls to arrest these people and indict them for treason and terrorism! This has been going viral, and it is not going to stop until our govt does something about this! It isn’t funny that they are ignoring these facts and instead they talk about a Mentally ill Kathy Griffen!

      • pfbonney

        Isn’t it incredible that it’s been two years and still there’s been no major news coverage on this? Not even the FNC.

        Why should the media professions be the only ones to be given the only US Constitutional protections if they are not going to run with the important stories that they know about?

  • tariq

    So what America and it’s allies gave weapons and training to the Syrian based ISIS organization to further the downfall of the Assad regime. Apparently they all believed the move was in the best interest of their individual countries national security. Although there is no doubt that ridiculous republicans will attempt to interpret this to mean that President Obama, created ISIS as opposed to Bush, Chany regime.

    • falling321

      So Bush ‘created’ ISIS, yet no one had ever heard of them until three years into Obama’s time in office….interesting delusions you liberals live under!

      • tariq

        Just because and other hate consumed republicans say that does make it true. If anyone is delusional it is ignorant, small minded, hate consumed conservatives who just make up shit to fit their racist world views. I never said that GWB created ISIS. I said that ISIS may not have been created had GWB not waged an un-necessary war on Iraq. Please get your facts straight before you post your nonsense. Although I am well aware of the fact that ignorant, small minded, hate consumed conservative republicans have absolutely no use for the truth, facts or even common sense when it comes time to spew their evil, ignorant, small minded, hate consumed BS.

        • falling321

          “Although there is no doubt that ridiculous republicans will attempt to interpret this to mean that President Obama, created ISIS a opposed to Bush, Cheney regime.”
          Sorry delusional little liberal, but you did indeed say that the Bush Cheney regime created ISIS. Iraq was no only under control, but H Clinton, Obama and Biden all declared that Iraq’s success might end up being one of the Obama administrations largest success’s. Instead, and as predicted by Bush, Cheney and multiple military officials, it led to the creation of a new group of Islamic radicals, uniting many of the previous groups, under the name of ISIS. This occurred well into Obama’s administration and can be laid directly at his feet. One cannot simply withdraw all troops from a war zone and expect good things to happen. And even worse, by not following US military protocol and destroying equipment left behind, Obama left ISIS a wealth of US Humvee’s, weapons and ammunition.

          • May WOOD

            Sorry Falling 321, like I said before, all these groups were suppressed and controlled by Sadam. When Bush and Cheney went in, against all military, diplomatic, and intelligence advice, making up his own information and reasons, this led to the Sheit majority taking over and retaliating for years of suppression. This, without the military and totalitarian restraints from Sadams regime, led naturally to the Sunnis feeling repressed, and a merging of various Sunni groups getting together. So yes, it IS the fault of Bush and Cheney. iSIL is mostly made up of a very strict Sunni sect, and are not supported by all Sunnis, but there are some who feel that they are better then the current Sheit government.

          • tariq

            So says you.

          • http://violante.co.uk/ Alfredo Violante

            And why did we go to Iraq?

          • tariq

            Falling 321, you can dress it up any way you like but nothing can change the fact that if GWB had not lied the nation into an illegal and un-necessary war with Iraq there would be no terrorist in Iraq today. And if you are going to accuse the President of something at least present the facts. (On the other hand I am well aware of the fact that republicans have absolutely no use for the truth, facts or even common sense when it come to spewing their negative and hate consumed rhetoric) The fact of the matter is that President Obama tried to keep a significantly large amount of troops in Iraq after the war was officially ended, but the President of Iraq (Al – Maliki) insisted that if any American troops remained in Iraq that they had to be subjected to Iraqi law meaning if and when any American servicemen is accused of committing a crime they would be charged and tried under Iraqi law in Iraqi courts. At that point the war was over Iraq was a sovereign nation and international law dictates that President Al – Maliki had the right to set the conditions regarding troop deployment as well as all other matters concerning Iraq. Under those circumstances no American President would ever agree to those terms, that would be a gross dereliction of duty.

          • Robert Nather

            #tariq it was proved that the WMD’s were shipped to syria and iran. There were some found still in iraq. I know that it is not the popular thing to say (we should of never been there in the first place) but these are the facts. There are some with the cash to pay the media to keep repeating a lie enough so people believe it to be the truth. Field Marshall Goebels would be proud

          • tariq

            Robert Nather, when the hell was that proven, why isn’t Fux Noise blasting that news across the airwaves on a 24/7 loop? If you actually believe that nonsense you posted then you fit snuggly into the category of right wing nut job.

          • pfbonney

            “GWB had not lied the nation into an illegal and un-necessary war with Iraq there would be no terrorist in Iraq today.”

            Bush had never lied, and no person has ever shown that even now, 12 years later. For him to have lied, he would have had intent to deceive. No one has ever shown that. And as I have shown above, ISIS was founded in 1999, before Bush was even the Republican presidential candidate.

          • tariq

            pfbonney, if you truly believe the Bush administration did not deceive the nation including both houses of legislature then “proof of intent” nor any amount of discussion will ever allow you to see the light. My main point was that ISIS was not created by the actions of President Obama. If ISIS was funded in 1999 before Bush was even a republican presidential candidate how in hell could President Obama have created them?

          • pfbonney

            Obama could not have. Obama just brought them back off life support.

            In my original assertion, I posted “So this is it, then. This is the smoking gun. Bush is not responsible for ISIS. Obama is.”

            While neither Obama nor Bush is responsible for creating ISIS, this article proves (or rather, the article linked FROM this article, referencing the FOIA text that Judicial Watch obtained, proves) how Obama brought them back from the edge.

            Bush had, essentially, killed them off, “The most solid confirmations of the military success in Iraq were the intercepted messages from Al Qaeda operatives in Iraq to their leaders in Pakistan that there was no point sending more insurgents, because they now had no chance of prevailing against American forces. This was the situation that Barack Obama inherited — and lost.” – http://freedomsback.com/thomas-sowell/who-lost-iraq/. Also:

            “During George W. Bush’s last month in office, thirty-one Americans had died in Iraq and Afghanistan. By June, the month of Obama’s infamous Cairo speech, that number had climbed to forty. And by that same time next year, it was at sixty-eight.

            “When Bush left office at the end of his second term, the region was mostly stable aside from Iran’s nuclear program. By the time Obama
            had finished his first term, it was in a state of endless war.

            “It is still in a state of war today.” – http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/222274/obamas-mideast-nightmare-daniel-greenfield

            So Bush had knocked them out, Obama brought them back.

            And as far as the WMD is concerned, John Kerry sat on the Senate Intelligence Committee and saw the same intelligence that Bush saw. So if Bush had intent to deceive, then John Kerry must have, too, or he should have come clean when there was still time, and not wait until we were already committed. Even today, Kerry acts like he never saw that Intel. While there is certainly some intel “For the Presidents eyes only” (And there is a great book on the history of intel of that same name), information such as this, where the nation is going to war, Congressional intel committees would have seen everything that Bush mentioned about WMDs, the yellow-cake uranium, and all of that stuff.

          • tariq

            Everything you said is total hogwash. When Bush left office the region was mostly stable? If you actually believe a fraction of the BS you posted you would have to be the most ignorant person in the world or you are just a typical willfully ignorant privileged class person. Either way is not a ringing endorsement on your part.

          • pfbonney

            You’re blustering.

            You have no proof that I am wrong, or you would have provided it already. I have provided actual links to my source material. You have provided absolutely nothing beyond mere wishful thinking.

          • tariq

            pfbonny I have no proof of what? I said that President Obama did not create ISIS in Iraq or anywhere else and you proved my point when you posted that ISIS was created before GWB was elected President which of course is dubious but at the very least it did prove my point. Then you want to change the discussion to something else in the ninth inning and claim that I’m blustering. That’s a typical republican strategy, when you cant dispute the facts create a straw man argument and pretend that is what the discussion was all about in the first place. The link to an article by a ridiculous right wing rag called “freedoms back” that you supplied is not by any stretch of the imagination proof of anything you said, Its nothing more than the opinion of a right wing nut job with a platform to stand on and isn’t worth a shit. The notion that the terrorist told their bosses don’t send help because the Americans are just going to kick our asses even more is suspect at best. There was a very good and very important reason that President Obama didn’t leave major forces in Iraq at the official ending of the war. President Al Maliki, the President of Iraq insisted that any residual American forces left in Iraq would be subject to Iraqi law and tried in Iraqi courts. Which of course no President of any nation would agree to those conditions because it would be a gross dereliction of duty on that President’s part. You don’t have any smoking gun here, you don’t even have a rubber band that was connected to a sling shot. You have nothing but your hatred for President Obama and your right wing republican, Fux Noise talking points, non of which holds any water.

          • pfbonney

            Nothing but hot air. Here’s even more proof that Obama resuscitated ISIS from the near dead:

            http://yournewswire.com/2012-classified-u-s-report-isis-must-rise-to-power/

            And, the confirmation:

            http://levantreport.com/2015/08/06/former-dia-chief-michael-flynn-says-rise-of-islamic-state-was-a-willful-decision-and-defends-accuracy-of-2012-memo/

            Btw, I don’t watch the FNC (but maybe you should) nor listen to Rush. I get plenty of news here on the World Wide Web.

            And below is al Baghdadi’s CIA badge, something that couldn’t have happened had Obama not approved it:

          • marls1950

            heedless of who created ISIS, THE ISSUE ACCORDING TO THE DECLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS IS……..OBAMA ALONG WITH THE EU, SENT WEAPONS TO SYRIA VIA BENGHAZI TO ISIS, WITH THE INSTRUCTIONS TO TRAIN THEM……….OBAMA IS RESPONSIBLE PERIOD!!!!! TREASON

          • tariq

            If that makes you happy, then by all means do with that. It really doesnt matter to me one way or the other.

          • tariq

            Regardless of any of that ISIS would not have formed in Iraq if Shrub/Bush would not have lied America into that unnecessary Iraq war.

        • Manning

          You’re the one doing all the hating right now, idiot. You can crawl back under your rock now.

        • Billy Jackson

          Name calling, tisk tisk. You are a loser. You are brainwashed to believe islam is a religion of peace, as Obama calls IT. It is nothing more than a death cult, soon to be expunged.

      • May WOOD

        The more radical groups were supresed and kept in check by Sadam Husan and his party. One of the good things about being a dictator, you get to do that. Plus, ISIL came out of Syria not Iraq. Sadam was a Sunni, Dominating a Sheit majority, and was able to control the minority Sunnis as well. In the case of Syria, you have a minor Sheit sect, dominating a Sunni majority. And for anyone wondering why this country and others seem to be propping up and supporting totalitarian regimes, that is why. Sometimes they support one evil, for fear of another. A lot of these countries have always been ruled by dictators or a monarch. Remove them in the name of “Democracy”, and it will result in a new tyrant. For all of its good points, Democracy is not very efficient. And whenever people feel they need to get things done fast, and/or they feel that ” We can do a much better job ” you have tyrants trying to take over. For all the problems and injustice of totalitarian regimes, they are at least efficient, usually stable, and most of the time predictable. But if you have one group dominating another, and you remove the power over them, you wind up with retaliation, as you see in Iraq, and will likely see with ISIL.

      • tariq

        Just because you and other bigoted conservatives say that nobody knew or ever heard of ISIS doesn’t by any stretch of the imagination make it true. If anyone is delusional it is the people who believe with every fiber of their being that GOD somehow mysteriously created them “better” than everyone else in the world.

      • tariq

        By extension the Bush administration created ISIS because ISIS began in Iraq after the fall of the Husain regime which was the results of the illegal, un-necessary Iraqi war that the Bush administration lied America into.

        • pfbonney

          ISIS was created in 1999. Bush didn’t enter office until 2001. The Hussein regime didn’t fall until 2003. How could have Bush created ISIS?

    • Lesa Lal

      What business is it of USA to get rid of Assad. Perhaps you need to talk to a Syrian about this .. Assad has a 85% + approval rating … Syrians are also well aware that Corporation USA is there for Oil and Gaz and Military Industrial profits .. ISIS is a bunch of western backed mercanaries .. How anyone can believe this is in the best interest of any countries national security .. including your own .. has the brains of a rocking horse.

      • tariq

        Lesa Lal for one I never said that it is in the best interest anyone’s national security. what I said was the President and America’s allies “say” that it is in the best interest of their national security. I am not in any way justifying their actions I simply relayed that information to whoever it was I was replying to so please do attribute to me something I didn’t say, in other words don’t put words in my mouth. People who criticize others for something they didn’t do has the brains of a bag of rocks.

        • Lesa Lal

          My apologies .. Have met so many people who believe in the mainstream propaganda regarding Assad as well as other trumped up lies … that have created a very unstable world and caused much trauma around the globe I jumped to conclusions.

      • muckeypuck

        dear lord not oil and gas!

        way down at number 63 is Syria, 60 positions after the us. Seriously, its so lazy to blame everything on oil and gas. I mean i’m sure we’re willing to start wwIII over the oil and gas deposits of good ole number 63! Who cares if thats russias only open sea port!

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_oil_production

        • pfbonney

          Good catch, muckeypuck!

          In Vietnam, we were really after minerals, and the war was nothing to do with keeping South Vietnam free, according to the progressives. I’m 56 years old, and to this day, I’ve never heard of Vietnam having ANY amount of minerals, much less, enough to wage war over. Unless someone considers mud to be a mineral of value.

      • pfbonney

        “ISIS is a bunch of western backed mercanaries”

        WHICH western countries are backing ISIS?

      • pfbonney

        Where is the Corporation USA in Syria? WHO are they?

        ” ISIS is a bunch of western backed mercanaries”. Name names.

      • tariq

        Lisa lal I am lmao at your typical republican strategy of creating a straw man argument, where you put words in my mouth then argue against those words that you falsely attribute to me. I said that America and the others who contributed to and assisted in the training of ISIS apparently did it because of national security concerns. Never once did I say anything faintly resembling “I” think or believe they did it for reasons of national security. So nice try, but no cigar.

    • These nuts

      You piece of fucking dog shit! This proves the u.s helped create isis if this is not clear enough for you read again. U.S is corrupt as shit. Thanks to this the middle east is in chaos!

      • pfbonney

        It did not. Go to the article “Who Is ISIS? An open source investigation Corbett • 09/07/2014” at the webpage https://www.corbettreport.com/who-is-isis-an-open-source-investigation/.

        If you don’t want to bother going there, here’s a cut-and-paste from it:

        “The Islamic State has gone through numerous name changes since its founding in Iraq in 1999. originally known as Jamāʻat al-Tawḥīd wa-al-Jihād (JTJ), (“The Organization of Monotheism and Jihad”), it changed to Tanẓīm Qāʻidat al-Jihād fī Bilād al-Rāfidayn (“The Organization of Jihad’s Base in the Country of the Two Rivers”) in 2004 after the group swore allegiance to Osama Bin Laden. During this period it was popularly known as Al Qaeda in Iraq (AQI). In 2006 it became the Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), but changed again in 2013 after expanding into Syria. At that point it became Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) or Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS). Its latest moniker, the “Islamic State,” came about
        after the proclamation of a new caliphate on June 29, 2014.”

        The US, under Obama, did resuscitate it, though, as the above linked article shows, after Bush had rendered unconscious/on life support, basically.

  • jcrosby35

    I do not know when my country is going down (America) and I
    do not know when Christ is going to return. That is reserved for God alone.

    But this I do know. (Time is running out).

    There is nothing in this country the government will not
    give away!

    The main point is this. Our president is a socialist muslim
    and a good part of our government are muslims.

    We have been infiltrated and the takeover in this country is imminent.

    No visas for Christian immigrants in muslim countries
    because they are Christians. (Muslim immigrants accepted).

    There is a RFID chip in your future so government can track
    and control you.

    Persecution of Christian military personal who exhibit
    faith.

    Perversion readily acceptable.

    Division of the country along racial lines.

    (WAKE UP AMERICANS and CHRISTIANS) YOU ARE NEXT VICTIM OF
    ISLAM and the NWO.

    A radical UN and democratic government want to import muslim
    people from Syria and other failed muslim countries (to the USA) by the
    Hundreds of Thousands. They will slander anyone who disagrees with their agenda
    and I disagree. Furthermore I am saying enough is enough.

    It time to stand up as an Americans (UNITED) and put
    government in its CONSTITUTIONAL rightful place. NO MORE LAW LESSness. Freedom
    is not free and if the people fail to protect their God given rights they will
    have no more rights.

    If I had my way I would tell the UN to go to hell. It is the
    UN forcing these immigration issues in America through our government. Then I
    would round up every one of these Dems. Forcing this invasion on the American
    people and demand they are tried for treason. Those who were not convicted I
    would send to Syria or some other failed muslim hole. Let us see how long
    before the muslims remove their heads.

    ENOUGH of THIS.

    I do not promote Islam
    in any country and for sure not in my own country where islams only concern has
    been to corrupt the system with more TERROR like sharia law and their barbaric
    RELIGION.

    You better wake up people this is nothing less than an
    invasion with the intent of destroying the country, (USA) the Christians, Jews
    and your way of life while promoting the socialistic NWO. Using Islam in the process.

    You want to face a knife at your throat or watch them rape
    your wife or daughter, just ignore these warnings and do nothing. Keep your guns, stock up on ammo and
    pray. If you do not have guns then buy
    one and get plenty of ammo with it. The first step to bringing down a country
    is to disarm as many of its people as possible. Unarmed people are helpless to
    stand against tyranny.

    EVERY

    Country these people have come into, (our) country and other
    countries are now being forced to accept duel government with islam and sharia
    law dividing the countries they immigrate into.
    Their intent to the host country is for the host country to support
    them. They do not assimilate into the countries they migrate into but settle
    separately often taking up to four wives. They procreate like rabbits letting
    the welfare systems take care of them. When they become strong enough
    demographically they infiltrate the political system and demand the countries
    adopt their life style and laws. Always the intent has been to divide and
    conquer.

    THIS stinks to hi heaven, AND I SAY ENOUGH. PAST TIME TO
    CLEAN HOUSE AND WE NEED TO START WITH THE WHITE HOUSE AND WORK DOWN.

    A muslim president and government are not acceptable or
    compatible in a Constitutional republic or democratic society. Muslim will not
    accept Constitutional law considering
    themselves to be above it.

    Your law and you yourselves are considered inferior and
    therefore you are to be subjugated as a slave or killed. (YOU HAVE NO RIGHTS
    UNLESS YOU CONVERT TO ISLAM).

    I am a Christian and if this government thinks I will set
    quietly by and let them destroy my country and eventually destroy my family and
    myself I say NO!

    (ENOUGH) I am going to say lock and load America.

    I am not and animal and I am not going to be slaughtered
    like and animal or forced to accept islam or pay as a slave to live in my
    country. Nor am I going to set ideally and do nothing while my family is set up
    for this satanic system.

    Americans for Americans.

    Jesus Christ is Lord.

    • effelbee

      Some serious need for medication. Please get some help.

      • judy

        Jcrosby35 is exactly right. The Islamic caliphate is spearheading in the Middle East. The main goal is to retake the old caliphate areas there and then move on to conquer the world. The Muslim Brotherhood scholars have been infiltrating host governments’ from within, like what has happened in our WH Administration. ISIS is cleansing the old caliphate areas of non-believers and states expected to fall are Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel etc. Erdogan of Turkey is reviving the old Ottoman Empire and has been deemed acceptable to be the caliph by none other than the MB’s high Imam. Erdogan has been in talks with Iran. Iran wants Iraq and is already claiming that Bahgdad is Iran’s capitol. Turkey wants Syria. Both Turkey and Iran together would be a powerful force. They will eventually unite all the Islamic tribes with the promise to wipe Israel off the map. BHO has been in lockstep with Erdogan for the caliphate. Hold on for this Holy war is coming. Refer to the calendar section for past posts at this site: shoebat.com.

  • Arrow Durfee

    Well John McCain participated. So where are the links to these documents? Aren’t they on line anywhere? Imperialism sucks. Its all about Oil and Assad’s good relations with Russia and Russian access to oil. They are murdering Christians and others over there left and right now. It will become a Jihadist state.. another inept maneuver of the US government claiming to want stability but creating hell and a set up for the take over of Israel of a large swath of the the middle east. Israel is patient with its murder and mayhem. It may take 30 years or more. It is their intent.

    • judy

      The Islamic caliphate is spearheading in the Middle East. The main goal is to retake the old caliphate areas there and then move on to conquer the world. The Muslim Brotherhood scholars have been infiltrating host governments’ from within, like what has happened in our WH Administration. ISIS is cleansing the old caliphate areas of non-believers and states expected to fall are Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel etc. Erdogan of Turkey is reviving the old Ottoman Empire and has been deemed acceptable to be the caliph by none other than the MB’s high Imam. Erdogan has been in talks with Iran. Iran wants Iraq and is already claiming that Bahgdad is Iran’s capitol. Turkey wants Syria. Both Turkey and Iran together would be a powerful force. They will eventually unite all the Islamic tribes with the promise to wipe Israel off the map. BHO has been in lockstep with Erdogan for the caliphate. Hold on for this Holy war is coming. Refer to the calendar section for past posts at this site: shoebat.com.

  • Sean Traba

    Why doesn’t this article link to the report? Or cite any sources? Not that I don’t believe we don’t support terrorism. We generally do (We supported the Taliban in the 80s, Saddam in the 80s, Indonesia, death squads of Central America etc.). Just like good journalism…

  • Indrajit Basak

    Stupid fellows screaming their lungs off whether the reps were at fault or the dems. Who cares? The rest of the world – such a thing exists, BTW – doesn’t give a rat’s a$$ for they’re all well aware that each is as much a slave of the business-military establishment nexUS as the other.

  • 1984Orwell2013

    Such a mess the Americans have made

    • pfbonney

      The British started this whole thing, with Sikes-Picot and the UK’s occupation of Iran. We Americans are just trying to deal with the aftermath.

  • andrea laszlo

    bs. ISUS was created by MCain. LEARN YOUR POLITICAL HISTORY FROM THOSE WHO KNOW http://www.veteranstoday.com/author/jim/

  • Darren McMurray

    There is no proof of the info in this article, no links to the documents means no documents. Might as well have been made up by the one person trolling the comments.

    • pfbonney

      Actually, the article does link to a report, in the very first line. The words “Judicial Watch” serves as the link. Click on it, and it will take you to http://yournewswire.com/2012-c…. You simply missed it. As happens, in real life. 🙂

  • Biff Stokely

    wait, what???? this article doesn’t say or report anything if you are trying to say idiots that were in the group of people trained in jordan ran off and joined the daesh then maybe that happened, maybe…but the daesh were not named as assets the anti assad people trained in jordan were and like i said some of them may have ran off like idiots and joined up but there isn’t any proof or reports that indicate that you are just supposing and adding thing someone made up….also what are howitzer missiles?…did you make up a new kind of weapon too?

  • Joga Singh

    The game plan is very simple. American imperialism can rule the third world only if these countries remain undemocratic political systems and consequently remain backward and even break up under the influence of primitive ideologies. Therefore, the US administration uses each and every instrument to execute this game plan. ISIS and the ilk are the best people for this game plan. But nobody can predict the nature of the scenario when Genie is out of the bottle. I am reminded of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. The last words of the scientist, if I could remember correctly, in this film were ‘never go there.’

  • effelbee

    Total crap, with a classic click bait headline. The text doesn’t mention ISIS, which had been around for some time. There were many secular and nonsecular militias fighting Assad during the Arab Spring. The rest of the article is fabrication and red meat for Obama haters.

    • pfbonney

      The referenced report does. Click on the words “Judicial Watch” in the story’s first line. You’ll see references to “AL QAEDA – IRAQ (AQI)” and “ISI” in paragraphs C. 3. (C) and 8.D.1., respectively.

  • Robert Nather

    This administration has been throwing money and weapons at every middle eastern group they can. Remember they were supporting the muslim brotherhood in egypt and sent them billions of dollars in cash and weapons? Then they did the same thing for isis, knowing full well that those weapons would be used to fight our soldiers. What a shame.

    • Zahoor

      Dont forget openly admitted fact on media by Hilary that Mujahideen were supported by USA Govt to fight against Russians in Afghanistan.

    • judy

      Jcrosby35 is exactly right. The Islamic caliphate is spearheading in the Middle East. The main goal is to retake the old caliphate areas there and then move on to conquer the world. The Muslim Brotherhood scholars have been infiltrating host governments’ from within, like what has happened in our WH Administration. ISIS is cleansing the old caliphate areas of non-believers and states expected to fall are Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel etc. Erdogan of Turkey is reviving the old Ottoman Empire and has been deemed acceptable to be the caliph by none other than the MB’s high Imam. Erdogan has been in talks with Iran. Iran wants Iraq and is already claiming that Bahgdad is Iran’s capitol. Turkey wants Syria. Both Turkey and Iran together would be a powerful force. They will eventually unite all the Islamic tribes with the promise to wipe Israel off the map. BHO has been in lockstep with Erdogan for the caliphate. Hold on for this Holy war is coming. Refer to the calendar section for past posts at this site: shoebat.com.

  • colormontage

    Is this the man we should have handling our Iranian nuclear negotiations?

    President Obama stated that one of his “top priorities” was to get our hostages out of Iran but continues negotiating ignoring the pleas from the American public with over a million people petitioning and bills written from congress demanding these prisoners release. We need an answer from him and Kerry rather than one of their “were doing everything we can”. Human rights reports were held back intentionally since last February.

    We need congress to pass another bill that the Whitehouse US flag fly at half mast as a reminder to our president until our US prisoners are brought home

    Obama made sure he released Iran’s prisoners before negotiations began but did nothing to secure our US Citizens.
    •Mojtaba Atarodi, arrested and awaiting trial for buying and smuggling nuclear-enrichment equipment. Atarodi was associated with the IRGC’s nuclear program.
    •Shahrzad Mir Gholikhan, convicted on three counts of weapons trafficking.
    •Amir Hossein Seirafi, convicted of trying to buy vacuum pumps for plutonium enrichment.
    •Nosratollah Tajik, arrested buying sensitive night-vision equipment.
    With this coming out today and final negotiations being days away, shouldn’t they be halted until we know more?

  • Jason David Anderson

    Do you people even have quality control before you post this stuff? If you want your things to be taken seriously, at least proof read your own articles.

  • bobt1956

    Obama isn’t able to see further than his nose. He’s unable to think things through and project the consequences. Once again he has only seen the immediate gain (normally for his own political gain) with no concern about the aftermath.

  • jm33b

    John Mc Cain had his picture taken with the future ISIS members when he was touting arming them against Syria . So you are wrong .

  • Mick Barker Sr.

    I hear all of this Conspiracy Theory about this and that, why doesn’t Judicial Watch release these “Unclassified Documents” so that we can read them, in Other Words, “Put your money where your mouth is” so to speak, and Trust me, I cannot stand Obama, wish he was in Syria right now so ISIS could make him the pansy he is. I have seen dozens of sites that claim this and that, Next you know, Trump will be from Mars, and all these sites swearing to it, this is the kind of shit that starts a lot of problems for all of us. I say “You write something, be able to back it up”.

  • disqus_SupkvELM9Q

    No matter who started Isis the problem is America and other countries keep funding and training these countries that hate America and in turn that helped group seems to turn on us and
    everyone else by using our money, weapons and training to kill everyone that does not believe what they believe. Stop giving power to our enemies.

  • Todd G

    So help me understand this, Obama was ordering the training of terrorists who’ve targeted our Allies; and secretly undermining and attacking our friends and long time alliance Israel? Does that resonate with anyone else?

    If I’m understanding that correctly, that would make Obama a sabator, possibly a spy working for someone other than the American people and its interests. if this is the case and not clearly treason then words no longer have meaning. Does that resonate with anyone else?

  • robertdavidhummel

    #‎Obama‬, ‪#‎Congress‬, ‪#‎USDOJ‬, ‪#‎USDofS‬ ‪#‎HLS‬ … YOU are Charged to DEFEND AMERICA from ALL ENEMIES…Foreign or Domestic…. So here is a Simple Solution to meet your ***MISSION.
    ***STOP…Providing REFUGE to any “UN-VETTED~REFUGEE”, …PERIOD.
    ***LOOK …At the Conditions Our European Allies are experiencing, There is FACTUAL UP-FRONT and UP-TO-DATE, HISTORY LESSON, and EVEN a ‘FIFTH GRADER’, CAN FIGURE THAT OUT.
    ***LISTEN … TO…”WE THE PEOPLE”, … We DON’T NEED… Islamic MUSLIM~”NO GO ZONES” IN AMERICA”.
    ***Christ-Like, it is proper to Help, Aid and Assist those in need and are destitute, …
    BUT WHEN THOSE we choose to provide the Help ,
    ..BECOME AGGRESSIVE and ASSAULT, … Our Country From With-in…with their, …
    “HATE of The American FOUNDATION of Fact, that “WE ARE ONE NATION UNDER GOD”,
    WHILE… their Middle East Leaders Have Clearly and Precisely Threatened …”DEATH to AMERICA” …
    “””WHY WOULD WE INVITE SELF~INFLICTED DISASTER, from KNOWN ENEMIES ???”””
    ***… Less to stress the fact that Our LEADERS have CHOSEN, a slow but purposeful and painful, NATION SUICIDE !!!

  • Beverly Thorpe

    Sooooooo……the rumor that Ambassador Stevens was in Benghazi about the gun running situation when he was killed….meaning that Obama and Hillary Clinton knew about the gun running. Then SURELY Clinton knew about the need for more protection for the embassy there that Amb. Stevens had requested numerous times they were attacked over the months ahead of the Benghazi attack. So many lies, so much subterfuging, deception. And Democrats want Hillary as our president?

  • johnanaguski

    Time for this traitor to be removed from office, he cannot continue to put Citizens of the US of A at risk.

  • Adam Bogacki

    DOD, US army, pentagon, butchers

    • pfbonney

      You forgot “Obama”, their boss.

  • Loretta

    ISIS is just a fancy name for al-Qaida…and
    Bush is just as gusty as any one in this corrupt government as well as Hillary. You can bet big money controls everything. All this war is just more about money. Now the US is using Russia to do their dirty work. Israel and Arabia have sold the contracts for oil in Syia to the Murdochs and Rothchild…so now what? What is the next move? To take away the rights of people and overwhelm them with refugees…mostly Europe. I hope people uprise against this like crazy. I do hope so. Everyone’s rights are worth fighting for. We have all been sold out long ago.

  • Jeff

    Very disingenuous piece. The administration thought it was supporting Salafist groups, not eventual ISIS terrorist groups. This kind of nonsense makes it clear what your site trades in. Baloney.

    • pfbonney

      I’ve seen no evidence of that.

      But, considering how little preparation this administration puts into implementing its other agenda (“Fast and Furious” comes to mind, as well as the Benghazi gun-running (to Syria) operation) and having seen it blow up in their face, I can’t say that you’re wrong.

      Obama has admitted that he is lazy, and watching what happens to whatever he implements, anyone can see that is a truism.

  • dujaa74

    High Treason … #FUBAR

  • mycho saniac

    i’d be interested to know what that ambassador had done to displease his masters

  • Buddy

    Well, this worked as well as fast and furious but with a lot more death, suffering. Good job Barry.

  • Russell Grant Appling

    treason

  • Not2pc4U

    Remind me please, who was it that Said Obummer was the Cause of ISSI, ohh yah that is right its the one who is Winning sitting in the white house. Remove all Rinos from Congress and Senate, vote them out, and not with a Clown Democrat, with a patriotic candidate!!

  • Lynne Zickert

    Did anyone on this threat actually go and read the Judicial Watch information?

  • James Higginbotham

    this MUSLIM SCUM BAG TRAITOR NEEDS ARRESTED LIKE NOW, AND HELD FOR TRIAL AND ALL INVOLVED WITH HIM.

  • Instructor

    Where are the docs tho?

  • candice baron

    Arrest BHO and HRC they are enemy supplier and supporters It is Treason & Sedition But main stream media pushed them like nothing wrong. What the hell is wrong with our government and our main stream media?

  • Eliade Petrescu

    Nothing new! :))

  • thomas

    Barack Obama always was a Muslim Radical Racist Bigot Hated and Killed Christians by the Thousands , like the Islamist Muslim he really is, Saved the Radical Islamist Terrorist Jihadist . He brought Thousands into the USA as Refuges . Obama the PUKE .

  • MeecheMill

    Obama should be arrested

  • metheoldsarge

    Obama was just a puppet following the orders of his Globalist bosses just like the Bush’s, Clinton and many others before them. The puppet masters go deeper than Soros. Soros may be the puppet master to the likes of Obama, the Clinton’s and most of the RINOs and Democrats in Washington. In my opinion, Soros is also a puppet himself. Trump is a threat to their real bosses. They are nothing more than puppets doing what their puppet masters tell them to do. This was in the works long before Kennedy, Johnston, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Bush 41, Bush 43, Clinton, Obama and even Reagan were borne. Perhaps even further back than all that. Possibly as far as the early to middle 19th Century.

    All you have to do is a little research and you will find that the puppet masters who control the real power are the ones behind the curtains that you don’t hear about. They are the powerful elites like the Rockefeller’s, Cavendish’s (Kennedy), Vanderbilt’s, Rothschild’s, the Hollywood Left (Not to be mistaken for the useful idiots you see on the big screen), the elites of the Bilderberg Group and the Trilateral Commission just to name a few. I think they are the ones who make up the real power.

    Don’t just take my word for all of this. Do your own research. Removing Soros, Obama and the Clinton’s out of the picture, regardless of the means, will not put a stop to this. They will just be replaced. This is what Khrushchev was talking about when he said they would defeat us from within without firing a shot. Joseph McCarthy may have been an SOB, but if he was still alive, he would be saying ‘I told you so!”

    You are right. They are all puppets to include Obama, the Clinton’s and even Soros. I believe it goes deeper. Soros may be the puppet master to the likes of Obama, the Clinton’s and most of the RINOs and Democrats in Washington. In my opinion, Soros is also a puppet himself. Trump is a threat to their real bosses. They are nothing more than puppets doing what their puppet masters tell them to do. This was in the works long before Kennedy, Johnston, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Bush 41, Bush 43, Clinton, Obama and even Reagan were borne. Perhaps even further back than all that. Possibly as far as the early to middle 19th Century.

    A little research will show that the puppet masters who control the real power are the ones behind the curtains that you don’t hear about. They are the powerful elites like the Rockefeller’s, Cavendish’s (Kennedy), Vanderbilt’s, Rothschild’s, the Hollywood Left (Not to be mistaken for the useful idiots you see on the big screen), the elites of the Bilderberg Group and the Trilateral Commission just to name a few. I think they are the ones who make up the real power.

    Removing Soros, Obama and the Clinton’s out of the picture, regardless of the means, will not put a stop to this. They will just be replaced. This is what Khrushchev was talking about when he said that we would be defeated from within without firing a shot. Joseph McCarthy may have been an SOB, but if he was still alive, he would be saying: “I told you so!”

  • Beate7

    “The deadly and shocking attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission” that saw (4!!!) Americans… are you kidding me? You don’t see our decimating Libya as anything to do w. that?

  • Beate7

    The Iran Daily article linked within is actually much more cohesive. http://www.iran-daily.com/News/118688.html?catid=10&title=DIA-documents–US–allies-saw-ISIL-as-asset-against-Syria, in fact both her links are the same article at 2 difft Iranian sites, which is very odd, and they’re both 2 years old to the day..

  • A piano

    As far as I’m concerned the facts are there that Obama & affiliates helped in aiding an abetting our enemy ,otherwise why were they trying to coverup the Benghazi attack other then not wanting the public to know the true facts how weapons we’re funneled to the enemy with a lame excuse a video caused the uprising,Obama & company should be held accountable ,no if ands or butts about it,he is guilty,throw in Hillary also.

  • Leslie Ann Brown

    Who the hell could seen THIS coming? Vernon Jarrett 1979 article…Chicago Paper. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/2643260af41111ecffa2efc103b17b2e3a6d6644c00911cac60a00fd7cc940c9.jpg

  • Leslie Ann Brown