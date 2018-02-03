Deep State Squeal In Terror As FISA Memo Day Makes History

The release of the FISA memo makes February 2nd, 2018 a day that will go down in history as the day the Trump administration began the purge of the Deep State.

Events like this do not happen often. It is not everyday internet campaigners shake the halls of the mighty, but that is what’s just happened! The public campaign to demand the #releasethememo, its triumph getting the FISA Court Memo released, unredacted, is a Victory for citizen activism. So if you had a hand in sharing, tagging, talking, or anything, about #releasethememo take a moment to congratulate yourself for having the determination to take a stand and be involved!

For the Memo has been released and global media is being FORCED to report its facts!

The Memo PROVES that the applications to the FISA court to surveill the Trump regime were fraudulent and bogus: and exposes those responsible. It also proves there is no basis or justification for the Mueller investigation and the man who instigated it, who chose Mueller, and supervises him, Rod Rosenstein, is in this conspiracy up his neck. The seriousness of all this cannot be understated and now, in full public view, the truth is exposed.

President Trump has known he was unlawfully surveilled since immediately after he took office, Jan 20th 2017. He marched up to the FISA court, then over to the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, and saw for himself who had signed what and done what. But he knew, he could not just bring this forward himself: it would look like the President being vengeful to his enemies. He had to get the system to work to make it possible to act on the information.

So, Trump kept stumm about what he knew, and let them all trot up to lie to his face, working out who was bent, who was straight, and allowed Congress to set to work.

Now, in February 2018, a little over a year later, its all come right. Congress, backed by #wethepeople #releasethememo have come to Trump and laid these authenticated and unquestionable facts before him: leaving Trump no choice but to release the memo: or be guilty of obstruction of justice himself! Of course, that was never in question, and by releasing the memo Trump has fulfilled his responsibility. His enemies can say what they like, and they will, but the cannot say this is simply revenge from Trump: they cannot talk away the House Congressional Intelligence Committee’s findings…

And the guilt of the Deep State is laid out in full view of the people: of the American people: and of the world!

Its also crucial to understand: the memo and its information is the tip of the spear of 1.2 million pages of documents, and that is just to document the core crime of defrauding the FISA Court to unlawfully spy on Candidate/President Elect Trump. But from that, in a pattern of fractal multiplicity, are 100’s more crimes: trying to cover up that the Deep State had lied 4 times to the FISA Court to get and keep Trump under surveillance! Once you start lying, you have to keep lying and the lies get bigger and bigger and bigger!

THE DETAILS

We are talking about the FBI and the DOJ throughout 2016, under FBI Director Comey and DOJ Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

During this time there were 4 applications to the FISA court that relied entirely on the information of British Spy Christopher Steele

3 of those applications were signed by Comey: one by Andrew McCabe: the same McCabe who quit in extreme hurry four days ago when his boss, now FBI Director Wray, read the memo, and realised the extreme deep shit the FBI is now in. Which way Wray will now jump is a matter of interest…

Others who signed include Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, also known for obstructing the Trump travel ban order, acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein: a role Rosenstein is still in today! Do not expect that to last!

And all of this was hidden behind the FISA Court secrecy, therefore kept away from any and all public scrutiny. When the FBI should have been properly investigating the crimes of Hillary Clinton, and not giving her a free pass, instead they were conspiring to get the Clinton Campaign every scrap of info they could that could possibly damage Donald Trump and stop him becoming President. They have urinated all over the impartiality of the FBI and the DOJ and totally disgraced themselves and their offices.

Steele’s Dossier has been exposed as a total fiction: but this dossier was paid for by the Clinton Campaign, the DNC: AND the FBI itself! And without it, they would have had NOTHING to take before the FISA Court.

In January 2017 Comey was called in to brief Trump on the Dossier. At the time, he tried to tell Trump it was serious and credible. But by June 2017, with the crumbling narrative of the dossier, under sustained citizen analyst attack, Comey was forced to admit under oath that the dossier was “salacious and unverified”. And in December 2017, Andre McCabe was forced to admit that without the dossier, there would have been no warrant from the FISA Court: these are both men who knew these facts when the signed those orders to defraud the FISA Court!

Steele’s credibility has also been sabotaged by Bruce Ohr, Associate Deputy Attorney General, who noted Steele’s rabid anti-trump bias in FBI documents: documents the FBI did not share with the FISA Court. But was this Ohr covering his own hide? His wife, Nellie Orr, was paid by Fusion GPS to help compile the dossier!

And we have exposed the Peter Strzok/Lisa Page texts, their bias against Trump, Strzok flapping his lips about “insurance policies” to stop Trump if the American people elected him. Both had to fired from Mueller’s team when their naked anti-Trump bias was exposed by congress. Learn more about Deep State Agent Peter Strzok here.

Beyond the United States, more ripples to the memo are now being felt and British Intelligence is feeling plenty nervous! Not only did the idiot Tony Blair brag to Trump about how GCHQ had bugged him on behalf of Obama, but GCHQ itself is now very bloody nervous that their actions are internationally exposed. Its one thing for people to know what is happening “on the quiet”, that the US and the UK have mutually spied on each other for decades, but to go and publicly bloody admit it, that’s not cricket, and people are sweating hard. Because after all, GCHQ (under who? Cameron? May? Or both?) decided it would do partisan favours to get Clinton elected:

And by doing so THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT DIRECTLY INTERFERED IN THE AMERICAN ELECTION!

See GCHQ sweat here and don’t forget how Tony Blair has dropped both Obama AND GCHQ deep in the crap! As reported in Your News Wire.

Shit! Its not Putin! It’s the Conservative party and the British Deep State!

*****

The release of the FISA Memo makes 2nd February 2018 a day of HISTORY: remember this day, and prepare, because the purge of the corrupt is now about to begin. I promise you, America at the end of 2018 is going to be a very different country than America at the start.

All who support freedom, democracy, and government accountable to the people, all around the world, support America in these days ahead: just as we know the strong proud hearts of Freedom loving Americans: are with us too.

These are the Days of the Memo! This is the coming of THE STORM!