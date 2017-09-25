Democrat Convicted Of Child Rape Claims: ‘She Came On To Me’

Former Democrat mayor, Richard Keenan, has defended the rape of a 4-year-old girl, telling police that “she came on to me.”

The former Ohio Mayor, who pleaded guilty in court to multiple counts of child rape, was one of the first high-ranking politicians to be arrested as part of President Trump’s crackdown on elite pedophile rings.

According to court records, when Keenan was arrested, he claimed that the 4-year-old girl “initiated it” and seduced him. Kennan also told police that the young girl was a “willing participant” in the ordeal.

Patheos reports: According to court documents, Keenan first admitted to a local pastor that he molested the girl, who was 4 at the time.

NY Daily News reports:

He (Keenan) said the girl walked in on him in the bathroom and “asked him if she could touch his pee-pee.” Keenan said he kissed, fondled and performed oral sex on the girl, and let her kiss his genitals, court docs say.

Keenan called his brother and sister-in-law to confess the crime and said he “had gone way, way too far and way over the line,” the docs say. When his wife confronted him about it, he told her, “I did it.”

Raw Story reports Keenan told a social worker that he had molested the girl for at least two years, beginning in September 2013, but he blamed the child for initiating the sex acts and described her as a “willing participant.”

When he was sworn into office in 2010 the former mayor of Hubbard, Ohio, bragged about his Christian values, declaring:

I’m a Christian. Dedicating my life to Jesus has changed my life.

Adding:

Don’t preach it, but live it.

Keenan faces life in prison if convicted. He is now free on $75,000 bail. Jesus could not be reached for comment.