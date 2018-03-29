Democrat Leader Calls For Repealing The Second Amendment

Senior Democrat Party leader Karen Carter Peterson has vowed to repeal the Second Amendment if the Democrats win the next election.

Peterson, who heads the Louisiana Democrat Party, tweeted her support for a complete ban on guns on Tuesday:

Repeal the Second Amendment https://t.co/iAIJGmWtlR — KarenCarterPeterson (@TeamKCP) March 27, 2018

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Peterson is also the current Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

Rep. Ralph Abraham posted on the Democratic leader’s comments on Facebook this week.

The head of the Louisiana Democratic Party and current Louisiana state senator tweeted today that we should repeal the… Posted by Ralph Abraham on Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Earlier this week retired Supreme Court Judge John Paul Stevens wrote an oped in The New York Times calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment.