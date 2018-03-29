Democrat Leader Calls For Repealing The Second Amendment

Senior Democrat Party leader Karen Carter Peterson has vowed to repeal the Second Amendment if the Democrats win the next election.

Peterson, who heads the Louisiana Democrat Party, tweeted her support for a complete ban on guns on Tuesday:

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Peterson is also the current Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

Rep. Ralph Abraham posted on the Democratic leader’s comments on Facebook this week.

Earlier this week retired Supreme Court Judge John Paul Stevens wrote an oped in The New York Times calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment.

