Democrat Caught Illegally Paying $600K Of Campaign Funds To Daughter

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has been caught siphoning off hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds and depositing them in her daughter’s bank account.

Karen Waters, the daughter of Rep. Maxine Waters, Karen pulled in $65,287 overseeing the slate mailer operation in 2016, making her the third-largest recipient of Waters campaign funds that cycle. But it doesn’t stop there. Karen, together with her firm Progressive Connections, has received over $600,000 in payments from the Waters campaign since 2006.

This isn’t the first time that the Democratic Congresswoman has gotten herself into ethical hot water. In fact, it happens so often that two different government watchdogs have tabbed her as one of the nation’s most corrupt politicians. (See here and here).

In 2010, Waters was brought up on three separate corruption charges by her Democrat colleagues in the House, even after Rep. Barney Frank (D-MA) warned her against getting involved in advocating for a bank in which she had financial interest.

The panel said Waters, who sits on the Financial Services Committee, broke a House rule requiring members to behave in a way that reflects “creditably” on the chamber. The committee said that by trying to assist OneUnited, she stood to benefit directly, because her husband owned a sizable amount of stock that would have been “worthless” if the bank failed.

The committee also accused Waters of violating the “spirit” of a House rule prohibiting lawmakers from using their positions for financial gain, as well as a government ethics statute banning the dispensing of “special favors.”

Draining the swamp

The news comes after former Hillary Clinton State Department employee Candace Marie Claiborne became the first Clinton-era State Department employee indicted on treason charges, leading many to believe the swamp has begun to be drained.

A federal grand jury indicted Claiborne for conspiring to defraud the U.S. government, concealing contact with foreign spies, obstructing an official proceeding, and making false statements to the FBI, according to a Department of Justice press release.

The bill of charges contains numerous felonies and Claiborne, 60, is facing spending the rest of her life behind bars, as prosecutors warn she is “the first of many” corrupt Clinton-era State Department employees that will be bought to justice by a reinvigorated DOJ.