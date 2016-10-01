Virginia Democrat Caught Registering Dead Veteran To Vote Hillary

A Young Democrat working for a Democrat affiliated voter registration group in Virginia has been caught filing Hillary Clinton applications on behalf of 19 dead people, including a WWII veteran.

Andrew Spieles, a James Madison University student who was working for HarrisonburgVotes, was caught red-handed when a local clerk noticed the name of the veteran he personally knew to be deceased.

The ensuing investigation revealed 19 cases of voter applications filed on behalf of dead people in the battleground state of Virginia, according to a report in the local Daily-News Record.

The Washington Post reported that one of those individuals was Richard Allen Claybrook Sr., who died in 2014 at the age of 87. Claybrook was known by a clerk in the voting registration office as a former Fairfax elementary school principal.

“Disgusted”

The family of the deceased veteran said it is “disgusted.”

“He was a retired Fairfax County elementary school principal and had fought in World War II,” said his son, a well-known Harrisonburg judge. “So our family is very disgusted that they would pick his name because he was such a law-abiding citizen devoted to public service.”

Free Beacon reports:

Fitzgerald told reporters that his organization had no knowledge of Spieles’s actions and fired him immediately after Spieles confessed.

“He’s smart, and he understands the [political] process,” Fitzgerald told the Daily News-Record of Spieles. “Who the hell knows what his motivations were?”

Although Spieles says he acted on his own, the FBI and Harrisonburg Police Department said they are examining all applications that HarrisonburgVotes has submitted since February.

Voter fraud is a serious problem

William Howell, the Republican speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, told the Post that this is proof that voter fraud is a serious problem.

“Oftentimes we hear our Democratic colleagues suggest that voter fraud doesn’t exist in Virginia, or it’s a myth,” said Howell. “This is proof that voter fraud not only exists but is ongoing and is a threat to the integrity of our elections.”

Howell’s Democratic counterpart in the House said that since nobody cast a vote, “there was no voter fraud.”

“First of all, there was no voter fraud—they caught him,” said House Minority Leader David Toscana. “Nobody cast a vote. There’s still no evidence of that going on in the state. But there is evidence every time you turn around that the Republicans are trying to make it more difficult for citizens to vote in elections.”