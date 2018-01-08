Democratic Party Bans ‘White Christian Women’

The Democratic Party has further isolated its dwindling supporters by banning white Christian women from working for the political organization.

In a bizarre tweet on Sunday, the DNC announced it will only accept female candidiates that are non-white and non-Christian.

Let's elect: ✅Black women

✅LGBT women

✅Muslim women

✅Disabled women

✅Jewish women

✅Latina women

✅Millennial women

✅AAPI women

✅More. Women.https://t.co/V2ihKEZjRY — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 7, 2018

Informationliberation.com reports: Here’s the top responses:

Hmmm… no Christian women? Guess they might not fit the agenda. Your inability to mention them is deafening. — Dawn Burwick (@txdbeth) January 7, 2018

Not looking for conspiracies. Just noticed a blatant and obvious omission. — Dawn Burwick (@txdbeth) January 7, 2018

You’re right. People don’t want to see more of the same. Which is why Donald Trump was elected. #MAGA — Dawn Burwick (@txdbeth) January 7, 2018

How about we elect people based on merit?? Those best suited for the job regardless of skin color, gender, or religion? Enough with the identity politics and sowing of division. — Laura Mason (@4originalintent) January 7, 2018

White Christian women need not apply, though Jewish women can evidently apply twice.