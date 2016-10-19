Top Democrats have been caught planting “mentally ill” and “homeless” agitators at Trump rallies, instructing them to incite violence.

More Democratic heads are rolling as the dirtiest political campaign in history continues catching up with the ruling party.

Two top DNC strategists caught discussing voter fraud and their roles in planting paid agitators at rallies for Republican candidate Donald Trump have been removed from the campaign as the party reels from one PR disaster to another.

The two Democrat strategists – Robert Creamer and Scott Foval – were caught on video talking about “busing people in from interstate” and paying “mentally ill” and “homeless” agitators to spark violence at Trump rallies.

These violent events would then be used by the DNC, in collusion with mainstream media, to smear Trump supporters as violent. The same tactic was used against Bernie Sanders supporters, smeared as violent “Bernie Bros,” during the primaries.

Trump, who has long complained of a “rigged” election system, said at a Tuesday rally in Colorado that the video released by the group Project Veritas Action confirmed his suspicions of Democrat-sponsored political fraud.

The Washington Times reports: The two 16-minute videos were released Monday and Tuesday after a yearlong undercover investigation headed by Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe, known for his hidden-camera probes into Planned Parenthood, ACORN and voter fraud.

Mr. O’Keefe said the investigation reveals “compelling evidence of a dark-money conspiracy” and that he would continue to release videos as part of a series titled “Rigging the Election” until voters go to the polls on Nov. 8.

The first video shows Democratic strategists discussing how they hire agitators — including union members, homeless people and the mentally ill — to incite violence by provoking Trump supporters on camera at campaign stops.

“We’ve been busing people in to deal with you f–ing assholes for 50 years”

Project Veritas released a second video Tuesday showing Mr. Foval brainstorming over ways to commit voter fraud, such as by busing people from one state to another, while appearing to indicate that it had already been done in Iowa.

“It’s a pretty easy thing for Republicans to say, ‘Well, they’re busing people in,’” Mr. Foval said. “Well, you know what? We’ve been busing people in to deal with you f–ing assholes for 50 years, and we’re not going to stop now. We’re just going to find a different way to do it. So, I mean I grew up with that idea. They used to bus people out to Iowa. If they needed people, there we’d bus people out to Iowa.”

The same video shows Mr. Creamer discussing a proposal by a Project Veritas investigator to register people to vote illegally by setting up a shell corporation.

“I’m going to write down these options,” Mr. Creamer said. “Let me see if I can chat with the people who are most involved in Hispanic voter registration.

“The media will cover it”

Mr. Foval, who has worked for the George Soros-funded People for the American Way, said his paid agitators fueled a Chicago protest in March that forced the Trump campaign to cancel its event.

“They’re starting confrontations in the line, right?” said Mr. Foval. “They’re not starting confrontations in the rally. Because once they’re inside the rally, they’re under Secret Service’s control. When they’re outside the rally, the media will cover it no matter where it happens. The key is initiating the conflict by having leading conversations with people who are naturally psychotic.”

Inciting Trump supporters was easy, he said.

“I mean, honestly, it’s not hard to get some of these assholes to pop off,” Mr. Foval said. “It’s a matter of showing up, to want to get into the rally, in a Planned Parenthood T-shirt. Or, ‘Trump is a Nazi,’ you know. You can message to draw them out and draw them to punch you.”