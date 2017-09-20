Democrats Caught Organizing Anti-Police Riots In St. Louis

Democratic party officials have been caught supporting and organizing the violent anti-police riots in St. Louis. 

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: St. Louis Police arrested 80 protesters on Sunday night in the third day of rioting after the acquittal of police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted in the shooting death of heroin dealer Anthony Lamar Smith, who rammed Stockley’s police car with his vehicle.

Protesters sprayed police officers with an unknown liquid.

Eleven police officers were injured in the Friday night Black Lives Matter protests.

Dozens of small businesses were vandalized during the rioting.

The St. Louis Young Democrats are organizing the riots.

The St. Louis Young Democrats Twitter account is followed by Rep. Lacy Clay, several local Democrat groups, and Democrat politicians.

The St. Louis Young Democrats are organizing the protest riots.

The Young Democrats are running the violent anti-police protests!

The Democrats are openly supporting and organizing the violent anti-police Black Lives Matter protests.

MORE… The president of the St. Louis Young Democrats is raising cash for the jailed rioters.

  • Roberto Deramo

    They (the evil left, or, just the left!!!) are trying to provoke an equal and opposite reaction to their violence…..so they can start a cival war.

    Their stupidity is mind blowing! IF they get what they want, the POTUS can declare Martial Law….. which ONLY HE can revese. It also means HE CAN SEND ALL GOV OFFICIALS ELECTED OR NOT…… HOME….. because HE will become KING of the USA until…and only until, HE removes the ML status. Idiots! POS BHO, potus #44, PUT THIS IN PLACE…. so HE could be King!

    I love watching GODS plans come to fruition……..

    GENISIS 50:20

    “But as for you, ye thought evil against me; but God meant it unto good, to bring to pass, as it is this day, to save much people alive.”