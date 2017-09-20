Democrats Caught Organizing Anti-Police Riots In St. Louis

Democratic party officials have been caught supporting and organizing the violent anti-police riots in St. Louis.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: St. Louis Police arrested 80 protesters on Sunday night in the third day of rioting after the acquittal of police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted in the shooting death of heroin dealer Anthony Lamar Smith, who rammed Stockley’s police car with his vehicle.

Protesters sprayed police officers with an unknown liquid.

Officers confiscate bottles with unknown chemicals used to against police tonight in downtown #stl pic.twitter.com/PUaJagBzn2 — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 18, 2017

Eleven police officers were injured in the Friday night Black Lives Matter protests.

Eleven Law Enforcement Officers Injured During Demonstrations. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/EQpTyHK31Y — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

Dozens of small businesses were vandalized during the rioting.

The St. Louis Young Democrats are organizing the riots.

The St. Louis Young Democrats Twitter account is followed by Rep. Lacy Clay, several local Democrat groups, and Democrat politicians.

The next protest in response to the #STLVerdict is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm today on the Loop. #blacklivesmatter — STLYoungDems (@STLYoungDems) September 18, 2017

The Democrats are openly supporting and organizing the violent anti-police Black Lives Matter protests.

The next protest in response to the #StockleyVerdict is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm at Euclid and Maryland. #blacklivesmatter — STLYoungDems (@STLYoungDems) September 15, 2017

MORE… The president of the St. Louis Young Democrats is raising cash for the jailed rioters.