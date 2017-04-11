Democrats Demand Tulsi Gabbard Resign For Exposing Truth About Syria

Democrats are calling for the immediate resignation of Congresswoman Tusli Gabbard, after she posted the truth about what is really going on in Syria.

Tulsi Gabbard claims Trump’s missile strike in Syria was “illegal and unconstitutional” when she appeared on the Tucker Carlson on Fox last week. She said that White House claims about Assad gassing his own people were “lies” and that bombing Syria would strengthen terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Following these claims, Neera Tanden, President of the Center of American Progress and close friend of Hillary campaign chair John Podesta, slammed Gabbard on Twitter, demanding that she resign immediately.

People of Hawaii's 2nd district – was it not enough for you that your rep met with a murderous dictator? Will this move you?1 https://t.co/jbwGuZIJ6R — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) April 7, 2017

Of course, we’re almost certain that Neera’s comments had nothing to do with the fact that Gabbard was one of the few House democrats to throw her support behind Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election rather than Tanden’s chosen candidate, Hillary.

Nevertheless, here is Gabbard speaking with Wolf Blitzer of CNN who, like many of his colleagues in the MSM, seems to suddenly be very trusting of the Trump administration.

Rep. Gabbard: “Yes, I’m skeptical” of claim Assad regime is behind chemical weapons attack https://t.co/fETssThsLF https://t.co/fpYdUNR2t4 — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2017

Gabbard, who sits on the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, drew criticism earlier this year when she took a somewhat mysterious trip alone to meet with Assad in Syria without alerting House Speaker Paul Ryan. The liberal Democrat subsequently explained she simply wanted to engage in dialogue with Assad though it clearly burned some bridges within her own party.

Gabbard told CNN on Friday that she wants to achieve peace in Syria, “Why should we just blindly follow this escalation of a counterproductive regime-change war?”

“There’s responsibility that goes around,” Gabbard said.”Standing here pointing fingers does not accomplish peace for the Syrian people. It will not bring about an end to this war.”

Meanwhile, former DNC chair Howard Dean also decided to join in on ganging up on Gabbard, but he immediately got shut down by a follower who asked the obvious question of why engaging in dialogue was disqualifying for Gabbard but violating federal record retention laws and a Congressional subpoena was perfectly fine for Hillary.

This is a disgrace. Gabbard should not be in Congress. https://t.co/yDTh43GZam — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) April 9, 2017

@CarlNyberg312 @TulsiGabbard Engaging in dialogue isn't the problem. It's claiming there is doubt Assad uses chemical warfare. She sounds like Trump making excuses — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) April 9, 2017

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Gabbard is just another Putin puppet who likely assisted Russian hackers in their efforts to take down Hillary…we sincerely hope the Congress launches an immediate investigation.