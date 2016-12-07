Denzel Washington Calls Mainstream War On Alt. Media “Bullsh*t”

Hollywood actor Denzel Washington has slammed the mainstream media for peddling what he describes as a “bullsh*t” agenda to discredit alternative news outlets.

Speaking at the press agency ITK at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Denzel Washington said that the mainstream media is being hypocritical in highlighting so-called “fake news” websites when they themselves are the main purveyors of it.

Zerohedge.com reports:

Despite finding himself previously in the center of a “fake news” story, which falsely claimed the actor was switching his support of Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump, Washington still slammed the media implying it was no better than those “fake” outlets it criticizes.

Speaking to the press agency ITK at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Hollywood celebrity paraphrased Mark Twain when he said: “If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you do read it, you’re misinformed,” Washington said, while promoting his new film “Fences” according to The Hill.

One of the effects of “too much information,” the 61-year-old Oscar winner says, is “the need to be first, not even to be true anymore.”

“So what a responsibility you all have — to tell the truth,” Washington exclaimed to the pack of reporters gathered on the red carpet.

“In our society, now it’s just first — who cares, get it out there. We don’t care who it hurts. We don’t care who we destroy. We don’t care if it’s true,” Washington continued.

“Just say it, sell it. Anything you practice you’ll get good at — including BS.

His new film “Fences,” based on an award-winning play of the same name, features Viola Davis and centers on the life of a black family in 1950s Pittsburgh. It is set to be released on Christmas and is considered one of the top Oscar contenders.