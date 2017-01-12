Denzel Washington Slams Meryl Streep For Anti-Trump Rant

Hollywood actor Denzel Washington has blasted his liberal actor peers for belittling the American public for voting for Donald Trump.

Show business people such as Meryl Streep, who berated citizens for allowing Trump to win at the Golden Globes last Sunday, has a ‘holier-than-thou’ attitude which is completely out of touch with reality – a trait that Denzal says he dislikes.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Denzal urged his Hollywood peers to stop preaching about things they know nothing about.

“…people say: ‘Oh, the difficulty of making a movie.’ I’m like, listen, send your son to Iraq–that’s difficult. It’s just a movie. It’s like, relax. I don’t play that precious nonsense.”

Instead of actors being obnoxious and telling American citizens how to feel and what do, Washington says that actors need to be thankful to those same Americans for making them successful.

“Making a movie is a luxury,” he said. “It’s an opportunity, and most importantly, it’s a gift. Obviously, everybody here is talented enough to do that, but don’t get it twisted. It’s just a movie. It ain’t that big a deal.”

Daily Wire reports:

It’s important to analyze what Washington said. There are those in the film and television industry who act as if their job is the most important in the world, and there are those outside the industry who deride the work of actors, often claiming they “play pretend like a 6-year-old for a living.” Neither is correct.

Acting is not an “easy” job. It requires talent and many hours of work–that is, if you even get a job at all. Acting can also be an incredibly demoralizing career. Facing personal rejection on a daily basis leads many actors to quit after several years, and hundreds of unsuccessful auditions.

Perhaps more critically, film and television serve an important purpose in a healthy society. Movies and TV act as a platform for issues many Americans may not even think about. They also have the ability to change viewers’ perspectives. After seeing “American Sniper” or “Lone Survivor,” someone who has an unfavorable view of those in the military may come to see the humanity of those who serve. Similarly, someone who sees Clint Eastwood in “True Crime” might leave the theater with a different opinion of the death penalty than when they entered.

Film is indeed a powerful medium that can change lives. On the other hand, acting and making movies aren’t the most important jobs in the world. No rational person can possibly believe that. As Washington said, serving in the military is hard–so is being an engineer, a construction worker, a doctor, a teacher, a business-owner, and a social worker for the mentally ill. All jobs have integrity, and various levels of necessity in a functioning society.

Being an actor isn’t as necessary to society as being a doctor or a service member. That being said, it’s not wrong to talk about the difficulty of being an actor or filmmaker so long as one has the correct perspective, and doesn’t become, as Washington noted, “twisted,” believing their difficulties are of more importance than those of other professions, specifically service-based professions.