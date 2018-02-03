Donald Trump’s election victory saved the United States from the establishment of an “Orwellian police state” in the hands of Democrats who would have used the same authoritarian tactics “over and over again” to “circumvent the will of the people in future elections,” according to Denzel Washington.

“If the Democrats had won the election, we never would have found out they were using false documents to get warrants to spy on American citizens and political opponents. We never would have known this. Think about it!” said Denzel Washington at a press conference in New York.

“They would have a tool they would use over and over again to circumvent the will of the people in future elections,” said Denzil Washington, who has just been nominated for an Oscar for his film Roman J. Israel, Esq.

The nomination marks the eighth time Washington has been nominated in the best actor category, making him the most-nominated African-American actor of all time.

Asked by a reporter if he was sure the memo released by Congress on Friday was “reliable“, Denzil Washington said, “Hell yeah, it’s reliable. We don’t need to know the nitty gritty to understand exactly what’s happened here.

“We know that a warrant to spy on the Trump team was issued based on media reports, and these media reports were based on information provided by an opposition research firm being paid by the DNC and Hillary Clinton.”

“You guys can’t see what is wrong with this? You’re kidding me,” The Equalizer actor said, before adding, “Well I guess you are reporters. How many reporters was it that got caught colluding with the Clinton campaign?”

Addressing the reporters personally, Denzel Washington called them out for refusing to publish anything critical about the Democratic Party.

“I grew up a Democrat. I get it. I know a lot of people who hate Trump with a real passion.”

“But you’ve got to understand that we dodged a bullet when Clinton lost. More than one bullet. We avoided a war with Russia, and we avoided the creation of an Orwellian police state.”

Roman J. Israel, Esq. is available digitally now, with the Blu-ray and DVD hitting shelves Feb. 13.