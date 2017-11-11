Scientific Paper Exposes Depopulation Chemicals In Common Vaccines

A scientific paper has detailed how sterilization chemicals are routinely added to common vaccines as part of a ‘conspiracy’ to reduce the population of the planet.

The bombshell paper has confirmed what many people in alternative media have been saying for years – that mandatory vaccinations are laced with dangerous chemicals designed to make people sick and ultimately depopulate the globe.

The paper, entitled, “HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World,” outlines the plan to forcibly sterilize black women in Kenya through vaccines:

Oller, J.W., Shaw, C.A., Tomljenovic, L., Karanja, S.K., Ngare, W., Clement, F.M. and Pillette, J.R. (2017), HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World. Open Access Library Journal, 4: e3937. https://doi.org/10.4236/oalib.1103937

Thedailysheeple.com reports: The implications of the information contained within this paper, if true, have the potential to shift paradigms and threaten the hegemony of global organizations who are ostensibly concerned about the health and welfare of the world’s populations. What findings can threaten to do such a thing?

To understand the full breadth of the findings, it is first important to know some key historical facts. The World Health Organization was established in 1945 and immediately embraced the tenet of family planning, which was later referred to as “planned parenthood as a necessity for world health.”

Around 1972, the commenced. The WHO birth-control vaccine involved linking the tetanus toxoid (TT) with the beta portion of the human pregnancy hormone chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). This combination directs the immune system to produce antibodies not only against TT but also against hCG, causing miscarriages in already pregnant recipients and infertility in those not yet pregnant. The results were announced and celebrated by WHO researchers as the first “anti-fertility” vaccine in 1976 during a meeting of the US National Academy of Sciences.

Around the same time, , also known as the Kissinger Report, became official US policy in 1975, calling for reducing the population grown in “less developed countries” to near zero by means of “reducing fertility.”

Fast forward to 2010 when Bill Gates, whose father headed up Planned Parenthood after WWII, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation they would be committing $10 billion to help accomplish the WHO population reduction goals in part with “new vaccines.” One month later, Gates appeared in his now infamous where he made the statement:

“The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

Fast forward again to 2014 when the Kenya Conference of Bishops (KCCB) issued a press release that made mainstream news, alleging that the WHO was secretly using its birth-control vaccine during its anti-tetanus vaccination campaign in Kenya from 2013 to 2015. Was there proof, beyond the long history of questionable policies, statements, and actions by the WHO and its financier?

The new paper in The Open Access Library Journal by authors from the US, Canada, and Kenya lays out multiple smoking guns to back up the KCCB’s accusations from 2014.

The first of many smoking guns implicating the WHO in a mass sterilization program was found by conscientious health professionals working in conjunction with independent labs. The paper’s authors write:

“Three independent Nairobi accredited biochemistry laboratories tested samples from vials of the WHO tetanus vaccine being used in March 2014 and found hCG where not should be present. In October 2014, 6 additional vials were obtained by Catholic doctors and were tested in 6 accredited laboratories. Again, hCG was found in half the samples.”

Another smoking gun was that the Kenya Ministry of Health and officials speaking on behalf of the WHO were to “eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus” only. No males were vaccinated within the WHO’s campaign, and the target was only females between the ages of 12 to 49 years.

Yet there is no good reason to attempt to prevent tetanus only in females of childbearing age, because males and older females can also develop tetanus from contaminated puncture wounds. Furthermore, maternal and neonatal tetanus following childbirth can be prevented by hygienic obstetric practices.

Then the paper’s authors chronicle the third smoking gun: “Interestingly, the dosing schedule for the “tetanus” campaign in Kenya 2013-2015 was exactly the one set for the WHO birth-control conjugate containing TT/βhCG.” A typical vaccination schedule for neonatal tetanus prevention would have been different.

Whistleblowers associated with the Catholic Church and pro-life groups have raised multiple suspicions since at least the early 1990s that the WHO was conducting anti-fertility campaigns under the guise of their worldwide projects to “eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus.”

If all these previous suspicions are also true, has the WHO been committing the same fraud many times over? Has the WHO been purposely misleading women in developing countries into thinking they are protecting them and their future children from tetanus while in fact robbing women of their fertility and the very children they wanted to protect? And what will stop them from doing so in the future?