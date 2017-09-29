Detroit Mother To Be Jailed For Refusing To Vaccinate Her Son

A Detroit mother, who decided she wanted to space out and delay some of her young son’s vaccinations, has been told by a judge to get her son up-to-date with the vaccination schedule – or she will be sent to jail.

Rebecca Bredow decided to delay some of her son’s vaccinations after educating herself about vaccine dangers and becoming concerned about the number he was receiving in a short period of time. Now she faces the nightmare scenario of having to allow her son to be harmed, or spend time behind bars.

Speaking to 7 Action News, Rebecca Bredow dropped a hint about what she plans to do in the coming week.

“I would rather sit behind bars standing up for what I believe in, than giving in to something I strongly don’t believe in,” said Rebecca Bredow.

“Why automatically side with the father that wants the vaccines? What about my choice as a mother?”

Bredow now has one week to bombard her son with vaccines, getting him “up-to-date” with the vaccination schedule in less than seven days, faster than the guidelines suggest these vaccinations should be scheduled. If she doesn’t comply with the order, the Oakland judge is going to send her to jail.

Rebecca tells 7 Action News that she and the child’s father made the decision to space out and delay some of their little one’s vaccinations.

“It wasn’t until they started grouping them together that I backed off of doing vaccines,” she says.

Rebecca hit the books, educated herself, she says, on the research, literature and studies. She concluded that waivers were the best way to go, the best for her baby boy. After all, the state of Michigan offers that option, explains Joel Dorfman.

“We’re fortunate in the state of Michigan that’s still permitted, still allow religious, personal and medical exemptions for parents who chose to delay, to skip a vaccine to make various choices,” says Doorman.

Rebecca and her ex-husband do not see eye-to-eye. Their conflict has become a court battle.

According to court documents. the child’s father wants their son vaccinated. Rebecca makes it clear where she stands on the issue.

“I feel angry. I feel backed into a corner. I feel like my rights as a parent have been taken away,” she says.