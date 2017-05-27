DHS Chief: Stay In Your Homes, “Never Leave The House”

May 27, 2017 Edmondo Burr News, US 3

never leave the house

The Former commander of United States Southern Command and current U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly warns Americans that the terror threat is worse than most people realize, saying some people would “never leave the house” if they knew the truth.

“It’s dangerous out there.”

Activist Post reports:

“I was telling [Fox host] Steve [Doocy] on the way in here, if he knew what I knew about terrorism, he’d never leave the house in the morning,” Kelly said on Fox & Friends, according to The Hill.

Kelly said terrorism is “everywhere. It’s constant. It’s nonstop. The good news for us in America is we have amazing people protecting us every day. But it can happen here almost anytime.”

Here’s what Kelly didn’t tell you: the number of Americans who died worldwide in terrorist attacks in 2015 was eight while the minimum number who died after being struck by lightning was 29.

In 2009, nearly half a million Americans died from heart disease, while cancer killed 575,339, and chronic respiratory disease claimed 143,382 lives, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

“The chances of being killed in a terrorist attack are about 1 in 20 million. A person is as likely to be killed by his or her own furniture, and more likely to die in a car accident, drown in a bathtub, or in a building fire than from a terrorist attack,” notes this life insurance website.

Maybe Kelly should warn Americans about the danger of driving cars or the hazard posed by sofas, but that wouldn’t feed into the terror narrative which is primarily a scare tactic to get Americans to support bombing foreign lands, which in turn creates terrorists like Salman Abedi, who killed people because he was upset about Syrian and Libyan Muslims slaughtered by the Trump and his rehashed coalition of the willing.

Kelly’s remarks remind me of Ice-T’s “Shut Up, Be Happy,” narrated by Jello Biafra.

By Kurt Nimmo, editor at Another Day in the Empire.

Edmondo Burr

BA Economics/Statistics
CEO
Assistant Editor

Latest posts by Edmondo Burr (see all)

  • CharlieSeattle

    In every WESTERN country where Muslims are in the minority, they are obsessed with minority rights.
    In every ISLAMIC country with a Muslim majority, …there are no minority rights!

    islam is NOT a religion of peace!!
    islam is a sick and twisted terrorist ideology that is completely incompatible with western civilization!!

    Deport all muslims, CITIZENS OR not, from the west at once!!
    Ban all muslims from traveling to the west, …FOREVER

    Trump is correct.
    Implement muslim control, NOT gun control.

    Defending your person, your family, your country from attack and invasion from those forcing a violent, terrorist, genocidal ideology on western civilization…is …not … islamophobia ….or racist. ….It is just common sense.

    The people of the USA, Europe, Britain and Canada must throw down their treasonous leaders forcing this evil upon them.

    …………………………The USA just did!

  • CharlieSeattle

    The West does NOT need to allow tens of thousands of backward, 7th century, unvetted and violent muslim savages into our countries that have ‘enshrined’ sexual slavery, rape, forced conversion, murder and genocide in their FAKE religion!

    • Uncle Fuck Stick

      Oh but let’s not forget our pedophile obsessed politicians that is running America into the ground with help of globalists while trump sucks Israels penis! Double standard ! LEAVE THE MIDDLE EAST NO REFUGEES PROBLEM SOLVED! The IQ of Americans is a by product of the century brainwash of Marxist propaganda.