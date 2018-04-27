Diamond And Silk Destroy Arrogant Democrat Reps At Hearing

On Thursday, pro-Trump social media stars Diamond and Silk testified under oath that they and other conservatives had been censored by Facebook and other social media sites. The ladies systematically destroyed every arrogant Democratic member of Congress who tried to talk down to them them with their signature straight-shooting rhetoric.

Faced with Democratic lawmakers who clearly believe they are within their rights to talk down to black women, Diamond and Silk gave back as good as they got — and then some.

The hostility Diamond and Silk received from Democrat reps in the House Judiciary Committee would have outraged liberals if Republicans had been the ones doing the questioning. But the two sisters whose real names are Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson didn’t back down an inch.

Western Journal reports: In a furious exchange with George Democrat Hank Johnson — a man so ignorant he once apparently thought the island of Guam might tip over — Diamond (Hardaway) and Silk (Richardson) made it clear they weren’t taking any nonsense.

They were appearing before the committee as part of the public investigation into the practices of social media platforms like Facebook, and their sometimes-chilling impact on political content.

Since September, Facebook book has been limiting the reach of the Diamond and Silk Facebook page, allegedly because it is “unsafe to the community,” according to The Washington Post.

On Thursday, Diamond and Silk showed they are dangerous — not to some amorphous “community,” but to pretentious liberal Democrats who make the mistake of talking down to the two articulate women.

Johnson and his condescending act didn’t come off well at all.

“I’ve always heard that diamonds are a girl’s best friend…,” he began at one point.

Diamond, aka Hardaway, exploded.

“They’re hard, too. And if I got to be hard with you and firm, I will,” she said. “You’re not going to brush us off and dismiss us like we don’t have merit here. These people censored us for no reason. They put limitations on our page for no reason. And that was wrong …”

“Patronizing” isn’t the word for how Johnson, a liberal Democrat, treated these two black women.

But Diamond laid out the reality of the situation so clearly any American could see it — even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, if he would admit it.

“Let me just say this here,” she said at one point, according to RealClear Politics. “If the shoe was on the other foot and Mark Zuckerberg was a conservative, and we were liberals, oh all fences and all chains would have broke loose. You know it and I know it. What I find appalling is these Democrats don’t want to take up for our voice because we support the president …”

Diamond nailed it.

If a social media site had censored a page critical of Trump, the whole story would be different.

If a white Republican, God forbid, had spoken to two black women with the dismissive tone Johnson used on Diamond and Silk, all hell would have broken loose.

But because they’re African-Americans who support Donald Trump, the mainstream media and liberal lawmakers think they don’t have to show an ounce of respect.

Fortunately, these two ladies showed them how wrong they were.

