Diana Pregnant With Muslim Baby The Night She Died

Princess Diana was pregnant on the night she died a new West End play claims. The plays called “Truth, Lies, Diana” claims that Diana was pregnant with Dodi’s baby at the time of her death in 1997 and that Prince Philip had “many extra-marital flings” that the Queen knew about. 

According to The Mirror:

Writer and director Jon Conway – who also appears in the production – said: “I think it’s important the public is able to hear the whole story. I call it the D-word as nobody wants to talk about it.”

Diana herself is not depicted in the play, which centres on a journalist called Ray trying to find out the truth about the princess’s death in 1997.

But it does air claims about her life, including the unproven suggestion she was pregnant with Dodi Fayed’s baby when she died.

Conway put together the show, which opens on Wednesday, after extensive interviews with experts and those closest to Diana, including her former lover James Hewitt and butler Paul Burrell.

Others depicted in the play include Piers Morgan, Dodi’s father Mohammed Al Fayed and members of the Royal Family.

The play includes allegations by Diana’s former lover James Hewitt that she found out about Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles days before their wedding in 1981 and wanted to call it off.

“Truth, Lies, Diana” will play at the Charing Cross Theatre in London from January 9th 2015 

Video preview Of Truth, Lies, Diana

  • ponderinglife

    What the heck is wrong with your headline writer? A baby in the womb can’t be Muslim, Christian, or any other faith. Faith is not genetic.

    • zzzak666

      Must be code for a darky.

      • Muhammad Abbass

        Yes, which is kind of funny, because not all Muslims are dark. I’m a Westerner and a convert and there are many more of us. I actually suspect the dusky nature of the alleged baby would have been more of an issue than it’s fathers’ religion.

    • Muhammad Abbass

      Nor is bigotry, but it is perennial as the grass all the same.

  • Paul Robinson

    If she was pregnant with a child belonging to someone other than Prince Charles, she should have been stripped of the title of Princess, put on trial for treason and then executed.

    • Muhammad Abbass

      She was divorced you idiot.

      • Paul Robinson

        Then she shouldn’t have been referred to as Princess anymore. She lost that title when she divorced the Prince. Good riddance to the vacuous NWO whore. Let her rot.

        • Muhammad

          Er, she did lose the title ‘princess’ and was subsequently addressed as Lady Diana.

  • beinformed

    Princess Diana was divorced and a princess. At the time of her ‘death,’ the queen reinstated Diana’s royal status so that the royal family had control over her body and medical records. Did Diana actually die or was it another grand hoax please google Chris Spivey..’Night of the Living Dead.’ The CCTV pics in Spivey’s analysis actually present a very different picture.

  • Kat L

    It’s a baby. period. what are you trying to do with a title like a ‘muslim baby”? sheesh! small brains!

  • Slavko Vukic

    Any White women with arab moslem baby SHOULD BE KILLED !!! DeaTH to all MOSLEM !!!

  • AuldLochinvar

    Utter rubbish! It might be true that Diana was pregnant by a lover who was Muslim, but calling the fetus Muslim is even more ridiculous than calling an actual newborn child a Protestant, Catholic, or Jew.