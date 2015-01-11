Diana Pregnant With Muslim Baby The Night She Died

Princess Diana was pregnant on the night she died a new West End play claims. The plays called “Truth, Lies, Diana” claims that Diana was pregnant with Dodi’s baby at the time of her death in 1997 and that Prince Philip had “many extra-marital flings” that the Queen knew about.

According to The Mirror:

Writer and director Jon Conway – who also appears in the production – said: “I think it’s important the public is able to hear the whole story. I call it the D-word as nobody wants to talk about it.” Diana herself is not depicted in the play, which centres on a journalist called Ray trying to find out the truth about the princess’s death in 1997. But it does air claims about her life, including the unproven suggestion she was pregnant with Dodi Fayed’s baby when she died. Conway put together the show, which opens on Wednesday, after extensive interviews with experts and those closest to Diana, including her former lover James Hewitt and butler Paul Burrell. Others depicted in the play include Piers Morgan, Dodi’s father Mohammed Al Fayed and members of the Royal Family. The play includes allegations by Diana’s former lover James Hewitt that she found out about Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles days before their wedding in 1981 and wanted to call it off.

“Truth, Lies, Diana” will play at the Charing Cross Theatre in London from January 9th 2015

Video preview Of Truth, Lies, Diana