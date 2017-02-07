Latest

Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein Supports Trump’s Action On Iran

Posted on February 7, 2017 by Edmondo Burr in News, US // 1 Comment

Dianne Feinstein

Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the former chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told Chris Wallace on ‘Fox News Sunday’ that President Trump was “right” in his decision to put Iran “on notice.”

The Daily Caller reports:


Host Chris Wallace first asked the California Democrat if “President Trump is right to say that enough is enough and to put the rulers in Iran on notice?”

“I think that he is right in this,” Feinstein responded. “I think that Iran is wrong in this. Let me be very clear.”

“These are not nuclear ballistic missiles, they are conventional ballistic missiles, but Iran has a lot of them,” she added. “More than anybody else in the area.”Dianne Feinstein

“The need to test right now, I think is very dangerous and should not have happened.”

Feinstein further noted that Iran also has an election coming up this year,” and this might be a political maneuver by the current administration.

“I hope that there is no more than this,” she told Wallace. “It is not going to benefit anyone for this kind of thing to continue.”

  • ricck lineheart

    Israel First for her !

