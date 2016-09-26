Did The US Target Aid Convoy With Hellfire Missile?

Is it possible that the US targeted the Syrian aid convoy with a hellfire missile on the evening of September 19th?

A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman pointed out that there were no craters “while the vehicles have their chassis intact and they have not been severely damaged, which would have been the case from an airstrike”

Subsequent footage also reveals that no craters were visible of the burned convoy.

Coincidentally, a predator drone capable of hitting targets on the ground was also registered in the area where the UN humanitarian convoy came under attack in northern Aleppo.

Sott net reports:

Footage of the nighttime attack on the Syrian aid convoy in Aleppo has surfaced. But there’s something curious about how the footage has been appearing on Western news reports. A commenter on the Moon of Alabama blog, PavewayIV, made the following observations about what appears in the video, and what it suggests. First, however, here’s an unedited version of the blast, courtesy of ABC:

In the screen cap above, you can see what looks to be a cloud of sparks following an initial explosion. According to PavewayIV, this is a signature of the Metal-Augmented Charge (MAC) Hellfire AGM-114N, the Predator drone’s typical payload.

The fiery cloud is produced by the residue of the fine-mesh fluorinated aluminum particles (the “metal augmentation”). Aside from the ABC footage, most other networks have shown edited versions that make this signature difficult to detect.

For example, here’s AP’s version:

Shakey-cam added for jihadi-vision effect? Why would they do this?

Thermobaric Hellfire air-blasts don’t leave craters, and they typically start fires. No craters are visible in footage of the burned convoy.

The Russians have thermobaric bombs, too, according to PavewayIV, but they use different particles and their blast patterns are different: either no “sparkles” or long-duration “sparkles”, not the fast-duration flash as seen in the video of the Aleppo blast.