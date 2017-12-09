Top Disney Executive Arrested For Operating Pedophile Ring

Days after police busted a massive pedophile ring at Disney World, a senior executive at Disney has been charged with three felony counts of child sex abuse.

Jon Heely, a long-term employee of the family entertainment company, was arrested on three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child, according to Variety.

Heeley, 58, of Santa Clarita is accused of abusing two underage girls, one whom was 11 years old, approximately ten years ago.

The news of the senior executive’s arrest comes days after police announced they have uncovered a huge pedophile ring at Disney World, Florida. Over 35 employees were arrested for alleged child rape offences.

The Disney employees include people from management, a concierge, a tour guide, and a ticket seller.

Disney has downplayed the arrests, insisting that the theme park is so large that those arrested account for a just a tiny percentage of its overall workforce, however the arrest of the senior executive has led many to believe the pedophilia problem is systemic within the company.

Daily Mail reports: Heely was arrested on November 16 and released on $150,000 bail, Variety reported.

According to an affidavit, one of the girls was 15-years old at the time of the alleged incident.

The other victim was allegedly abused over a four year span which started when she was 11.

Heeley pleads not guilty to the charges and vehemently denies the accusations, his lawyer told Variety.

Disney said it acted swiftly and suspended Heeley upon learning of the accusations late Friday.

‘Immediately upon learning of this situation tonight, he has been suspended without pay until the matter is resolved by the courts,’ a Disney spokesperson said.

Heely, who oversees the licensing of music from Disney films, faces just over nine years in prison if convicted of the charges.

Heeley’s Twitter bio states: ‘Disney Concerts and living to glorify God in all things.’