Disney Set To Receive $50 Million After Carrie Fisher’s Death

Following the death of Star Wars actress, Carrie Fisher, Disney is expected to received one of the largest personal accident payouts in history.

The company which owns Lucasfilm and the Star Wars franchise, are set to receive $50 million (£41 million) following Fisher’s death after they took out an insurance policy with Lloyds of London in case Carrie was unable to fulfil her three-film contract, according to the website Insurance Insider.

The Telegraph reports:

Understandably, given that just a few days have passed since the star’s death, there has been no indication as to whether Leia will still feature in the new trilogy’s final film, although some people have speculated that a CGI recreation may be used.

In the prequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, released earlier this month, actor Peter Cushing, who died in 1994, was digitally “resurrected”, with the permission of his estate, to reprise the role of villain Grand Moff Tarkin.

A young version of Leia, again created using CGI, also briefly appears in the film, which is set just before the events of 1977’s Star Wars.

Fisher, who was 60, suffered a heart attack on a plane travelling between London and Los Angeles. She died in hospital on December 27. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died just one day later.