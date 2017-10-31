DNC Bans Recruitment Of ‘Cisgender Straight White Males’

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has banned the recruitment of “cisgender straight white males,” according to leaked emails.

Employees within the DNC looking to recruit new staff to work in the Technology Department were told by senior executives that straight white men were not allowed to be considered.

Dailywire.com reports: In an email issued to DNC insiders on Monday, Data Services manager Madeleine Leader announced that the Technology Department is looking to fill several positions and asked interested parties to forward the openings to their colleagues.

She included the following caveat:

I personally would prefer that you not forward to cisgender straight white males, since they’re already in the majority.

In response to this email, an anonymous DNC source told The Daily Wire the following:

Clearly the DNC is doubling down on a failed strategy that has alienated staffers and voters alike. We want to be judged based on the quality of our work, not on identity politics. How can we trust the leadership of the DNC if they don’t even trust us?

The Daily Wire contacted Ms. Leader about the contents of her email, but she declined to comment.

After the latest scandals to plague the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential election, the new leadership under Tom Perez and Keith Ellison (D-MN) seek to rebrand the party as a more inclusive and welcoming community. Unfortunately, this email doesn’t exactly help their case.