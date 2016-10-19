DNC Concede Election Was Definitely Rigged Against Sanders

DNC lawyers have admitted that party leaders were biased in favor of Hillary Clinton and against Bernie Sanders long before the primaries began.

In an October 14 filing to a Florida court, lawyers urged the judge to dismiss the class action lawsuit being brought against the DNC and chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz for election fraud, arguing that voters should have known that the Democratic Party were going to rig the election against Senator Bernie Sanders.

“Courts have uniformly rejected attempts to litigate on the basis of purported political promises, including ‘statements of principle and intent in the political realm’” the lawyers wrote.

Essentially, the DNC’s promise to remain neutral and fair during the primary is a political promise similar to “policy proposals made in campaign platforms that aren’t fulfilled when in office.”

What’s worse is that the DNC’s lawyers claimed that Bernie Sanders’ supporters were aware that the DNC and chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz were biased against their candidate, an argument that has never been substantiated.

Conveniently, the DNC lawyers are the same ones Hilary used throughout her presidential campaign, so it should come as no surprise that her personal lawyers would be defending the DNC’s favorable treatment of the party’s now-nominee.