DNC Use Florida Shooting To Shamelessly Fundraise Campaign Money

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has shamelessly used Wednesday’s mass shooting to fundraise millions of dollars for their own party.

On Thursday, the DNC emailed out a plea to supporters, urging them to sign a petition telling Congress that “it’s past time to take action to address our country’s gun violence epidemic.”

Dailycaller.com reports: Anyone who signs the petition, which requires giving the DNC your email address and zip code, is re-directed to a donation page asking for money to “help Democrats take on the gun lobby.”

“Your contribution will benefit Democratic National Committee (DNC),” a line above the donation box reads.

Perez’s email relies on heavy, emotional language to draw in supporters. “Yesterday afternoon, a 19-year-old with a weapon of war walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and opened fire, killing 17 people and injuring many others,” Perez writes.

“We have seen this happen too many times. This is not normal. This is not acceptable. This is not inevitable. It’s long past time for our leaders to stop pretending we are helpless in the face of such tragedy.”

The DNC did not immediately return a request for comment.

In his email, Perez claims the NRA is blocking policies that he says would have prevented Wednesday’s shooting — even though it’s unclear what effect, if any, those policies would have had. (The shooter, Nikolaus Cruz, bought his gun legally and passed a background check.) But that attack on the NRA sets up the request for money at the donation page.

“We’re counting on you to help take on the gun lobby and elect Democrats who have the courage to address the epidemic of gun violence,” the page states. “Chip in now.”