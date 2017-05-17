DNC Ordered Police To ‘Stand Down’ On Seth Rich Murder Investigation

A former Metropolitan police detective says the Democrat party ordered police to halt a murder investigation into DNC whistleblower Seth Rich.

According to detective Rod Wheeler, the police department were ordered to “stand down” by members of the DNC as police began uncovering evidence that Seth Rich’s murder was connected to damaging leaks about Hillary Clinton that Seth had passed onto WikiLeaks, and not the result of a botched robbery as originally believed.

Seth Rich’s father Joel told reporters, “If it was a robbery — it failed because he still has his watch, he still has his money — he still has his credit cards, still had his phone so it was a wasted effort except we lost a life.”

The Metropolitan police posted a reward for information on Rich’s murder.

In August Wikileaks offered a $20,000 reward for information on the murder of DNC staffer Seth rich.

Julian Assange also suggested in August that Seth Rich was a Wikileaks informant.

As per Mike Cernovich:

Detective Wheeler told FOX 5 DC on Monday that there is tangible evidence on Rich’s laptop that confirms he was communicating with WikiLeaks prior to his death.

Rod Wheeler spoke with FOX 5 in DC in late March about Seth’s murder.

Wheeler told a reporter on the ground in Washington DC local police were told to stand down on Seth Rich investigation.

Rod Wheeler: The police department nor the FBI haven’t been cooperating at all. I believe that the answer to solving his death lies on that computer which I believe is at the the police department or the FBI.

Reporter: But you have sources at the FBI saying there is information that could link Seth Rich to Wikileaks.

Rod Wheeler: Actually I have a source inside the police department that has looked at me straight in the eye and said Rod we were told to stand down on this case and I can’t share any information with you. That is very unusual for a murder investigation especially from a police department… I do believe there is a correlation between the mayor’s office and the DNC. And that’s the information that will come out tomorrow.

