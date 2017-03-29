DNC Force All Staff To Retire After Hillary Clinton’s Epic Failure

All Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffers are being asked to resign from their posts following the abysmal Clinton campaign last year.

At the request of DNC Chairman Tom Perez, all staff are now required to submit their letters of resignation before an April 15 deadline.

Perez hopes the mass exodus of staff will allow the DNC to start with a clean slate and distance the organization from the scandals of the past

According to reports, Leah Daughtry, an adviser to outgoing chair Donna Brazile, formally made the request to staffers. Brazile recently admitted that while she worked for CNN during the 2016 presidential race, she leaked debate questions to Hillary Clinton in order to rig the primaries against Senator Bernie Sanders.

Breitbart.com reports:

The establishment-wing’s Perez is the party’s third leader within months, as the party attempts to recover from a disastrous 2016 election for the Democrats.

More changes are expected in “major staffing and structure changes,” according to the report.

December layoffs brought staff levels to a low point, according to the report.

Former Chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was ousted as the party struggled from the primary election cycle to the general with their nominee Hillary Clinton.

Losing candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders was rumored to have been seeking the ousting of Wasserman Schultz as a consolation in the results after Wasserman Schultz showed favor to Clinton for President over Sanders.

Brazile took over afterward, but news that she leaked questions to Clinton brought more upheaval and eventually the election of Perez.