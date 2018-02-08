Top Doctor Fired After Speaking Out Against ‘Deadly’ Flu Shot

Dr. Daniel Neides, a senior physician and Chief Operating Officer of the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, has been fired after sharing his personal experiences with the “disastrous” flu shot and writing an article questioning the legitimacy of the CDC’s advice on vaccines.

Stating that “like everyone else” he “took the advice of the CDC” and received this season’s flu shot, Dr Neides then described the debilitating illness he suffered as a result of the vaccination.

After taking time off work to recover from the illness, Dr. Neides says he began to research vaccines with an open mind, for the first time in his career.

Penning the article for Cleveland.com, a mainstream publication, Dr. Neides wrote:

“I, like everyone else, took the advice of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) – the government – and received a flu shot. I chose to receive the preservative free vaccine, thinking I did not want any thimerasol (i.e. mercury) that the “regular” flu vaccine contains.

“Makes sense, right? Why would any of us want to be injected with mercury if it can potentially cause harm? However, what I did not realize is that the preservative-free vaccine contains formaldehyde.

“WHAT? How can you call it preservative-free, yet still put a preservative in it? And worse yet, formaldehyde is a known carcinogen. Yet, here we are, being lined up like cattle and injected with an unsafe product. Within 12 hours of receiving the vaccine, I was in bed feeling miserable and missed two days of work with a terrible cough and body aches.”

Dr. Neides described his own experience with the flu shot with candor and honesty. This combination was too much for Big Pharma to bear. Within days of the article appearing on the internet, Dr. Neides was summarily fired from his elite position at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute.

His reputation has also been irrevocably tarnished. Scorned as a “conspiracy theorist” for daring to share his own experience, his platform for helping others has been taken away from him.

More than most medical centers, the Cleveland Clinic prides itself on attempting to do its own research for the sake of greater public health. However Dr. Neides’ case proves that questioning vaccines is one “crime” the pharmaceutical industry will not tolerate.

Every year the pharmaceutical industry, medical experts and the mainstream media work hard to convince us to get vaccinated against the flu. 2018 is no different. But, as usual, we’re not being told the whole story.

Pharmaceutical companies provide mainstream media outlets with a huge percentage of their advertising revenue. Big pharmaceutical companies actually spend far more on advertising than research. We are talking hundreds of billions of dollars.

Big Pharma’s dollars have effectively purchased the silence of mainstream media. You can no longer believe anything they say about pharmaceuticals, especially vaccines. Dissenters are fired. Staff journalists write pro-vaccine articles in order to keep their jobs.

Any medical practitioner who dares to speak out publicly against vaccines, or questions the legitimacy of vaccine safety, will lose their job and have their careers destroyed by Big Pharma’s mafia tactics.

It is clear Big Pharma is desperate to ensure mainstream media outlets never tell us about adverse reactions or the toxic chemicals being injected into us in the flu shot.

Big Pharma’s version of fascism, supported by the corrupt media and CDC, ensures there is no room for debate or free speech.

Dr. Neides gave further information about his firing at the Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom event: