Doctor Who Warned Public About Vaccine Dangers Found Dead

A doctor who warned members of the public about the dangers of vaccines has been found dead under suspicious circumstances, in a woodland area near his home.

The body of Dr. Peter Cianfrani was discovered by police search teams on Wednesday, just off the Perkiomen Trail in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The cause of death is still unknown, although officials claim his death is most-likely a suicide.

Dr. Cianfrani was a trusted family doctor who worked in Montgomery County as a medical practitioner for years.

One patient said she knew Dr. Cianfrani was “one of the good guys” after he warned her that the flu shot “was dangerous.”

According to Neon Nettle, one former patient said:

“Peter was my doctor for many years. He was a fantastic Dr. and better friend to so many folks. People will be shocked and heartbroken. RIP Doc and bless your family.”

Another well-wisher said that no other doctor could compare, saying:

“Seriously, do not bring up the other doctor in the realm with Dr. Cianfrani, it’s reprehensible.”

One patient described him as “one of the good guys” saying:

“He warned my family that flu shots were dangerous and that we should avoid them when we first started seeing him. I knew then he was one of the good guys. Such sad news.”

A nurse that worked alongside Dr. Cianfrani said:

“I loved him…he was my doctor for 20 yrs, always charming and caring. My heart goes out to his family and the staff at Pennsburg Family Practice, many of them have been with him for years too.”

NBC reports: Cianfrani was reported missing by his family Tuesday at 8:19 p.m. Police found his SUV later that night parked at the Crusher Road entrance to the Perkiomen Trail. His body was found about a half a mile away from his vehicle.

Cianfrani had been a doctor more than 40 years and worked with Pennsburg Family Practice on Geryville Pike in the small northwest Montgomery County borough.

According to an online biography, Cianfrani graduated from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia in 1974, and he was affiliated with Saint Luke’s Quakertown Hospital, Pottstown Memorial Medical Center and Grand View Hospital.