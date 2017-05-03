Leaked Documents Expose Macron Secret Tax Evasion Scheme

Once a Rothschild banker, always a Rothschild banker. Documents leaked online Tuesday reveal French presidential candidate Emmanuelle Macron lied to the French people about his financial affairs.

The documents reveal the supposedly squeaky clean Macron has secret financial ties with notorious financial institutions operating in tax havens and may be engaging in tax evasion.

Less than a month ago Macron promised voters he is not concealing assets or holding secret offshore accounts.

The first document is an operating agreement drawn up on May 4th, 2012 to form “La Providence LLC” under the 1995 Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance. It bears Macron’s name and signature. La Providence is the name of Macron’s former high school in Amiens, where he first met his wife.

The former banker’s decision to open a company in Nevis, a popular Caribbean tax haven, is suspicious in itself. The fact Macron lied to the French people about this makes t.

The Nevis Confidential Relationship Act prohibits the disclosure of information and guarantees the secrecy and privacy of offshore LLCs in Nevis. Information about company owners is not published nor is it available to the public. What is Macron hiding in this tax haven?

The second document, viewable in full here, is a letter sent to La Providence Ltd. from the First Caribbean International Bank, indicating a business relationship with Macron’s secret LLC. Forbes reported in 2013 that First Caribbean International Bank is a key player in global elite tax evasion.

It has also been named by Reuters as a player in fraud relating to the 2015 FIFA scandals, after it emerged that a representative for First Caribbean had personally collected a check from a FIFA official and then returned to deposit it in an account in the Bahamas.

Macron has a lot of explaining to do. Or he would have, if only French media were independent and brave enough to publish these documents.

Rival presidential candidates were swept aside as corruption scandals and allegations of financial impropriety were exposed by French mainstream media.

But the media won’t touch Macron. They are promoting him as honest and trustworthy. Now, according to the source of the leaked documents, it can be revealed the media has been covering up for Macron.

“I’ve sent these to hundreds of French journalists and they’ve all sat on this,” said the source of the leaked documents. “Anybody even talking about this in France has been shut down.”

The French mainstream media are complicit in the cover-up. Hundreds of French journalists have seen these documents. Some say they have verified their legitimacy. But none dare to publish. Why? Because Macron is the candidate of the establishment, backed by the owners of corporate media.

The French people are at risk of falling for the biggest scam pulled by the elite in years. If they elect the supposedly squeaky clean Macron they will be ushering into power a corrupt puppet of the established elite.