DOJ Denied FBI Grand Jury In Clinton Foundation Investigation

Senior FBI investigators were denied access to a grand jury in order to properly investigate various Clinton Foundation crimes.

According to CNN contributor Hugh Hewitt, the DOJ attempted to quash James Comey’s attempts at properly investigating the Clinton’s.

According to a Fox News report earlier this year, the FBI attempted to investigate the Clinton Foundation in January 2016 in order to see whether the organisation had broken corruption laws:

The FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of private email as secretary of state has expanded to look at whether the possible “intersection” of Clinton Foundation work and State Department business may have violated public corruption laws, three intelligence sources not authorized to speak on the record told Fox News.

This new investigative track is in addition to the focus on classified material found on Clinton’s personal server.

“The agents are investigating the possible intersection of Clinton Foundation donations, the dispensation of State Department contracts and whether regular processes were followed,” one source said.

Dcwhispers.com reports:

Justice Department officials reportedly denied the FBI’s request for a grand jury in that matter and pressured senior FBI officials.

Might this be why Barack Obama was playing so nice with FBI Director James Comey today, declaring Comey wasn’t doing anything wrong in updating Congress on new evidence pertaining to the ongoing Clinton investigation despite other Democrats crying foul at that update coming so close to Election Day?

Certainly the Obama White House would have had input into the DOJ’s decision to shut down the FBI’s grand jury request, thus adding yet another significant layer of government collusion into what is already a sordid, (even by Clinton standards) mess of backroom political dealing.