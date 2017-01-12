DOJ Launches Probe Into FBI’s Handling Of Clinton Email Investigation

The Justice Department‘s internal watchdog has announced it has launched a probe into the department and the FBI‘s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton‘s private email server.

According to the DOJ Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz, the decision to initiate a review was prompted by requests from numerous members of Congress and public inquiries

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said on Thursday that the White House wasn’t involved in the decision to investigate.

RT reports:

The Evidence is Overwhelming: James Comey Decided Who Our Next President Would Be https://t.co/qeX8QpR9EX pic.twitter.com/b086U5kYs9 — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) January 12, 2017

The review will examine if FBI Director James Comey violated established procedures when he discussed the Bureau’s findings at a press conference in July 2016, and when he sent Congress a letter about renewing the investigation in October, shortly before the election.

Democrats have blamed the October disclosure on Clinton’s narrow loss to Republican Donald Trump in several key battleground states.

Horowitz will also look into a number of DOJ and FBI employees who are accused of leaking information to the public, including Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs, Peter J. Kadzik, who reportedly disclosed non-public information to the Clinton campaign.

The inspector-general will be reviewing “allegations that the Department or FBI policies or procedures were not followed in connection with, or in actions leading up to or related to, the FBI director’s public announcement on July 5, 2016, and the director’s letter to Congress on October 28 and November 6, 2016, and that certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper considerations.”