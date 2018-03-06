Dolly Parton Embarrasses ABC Host By Refusing To Trash Talk The POTUS

ABC’s Nightline correspondent David Wright embarrassed himself more than once during an interview with the legendary Dolly Parton, as he made repeated attempts at getting Dolly to trash talk President Trump.

But the classy Dolly Parton refused to take the bait and shamed the desperate hack for trying to make her badmouth the president on TV.

“I’m not being political. I don’t do politics. I’m not getting into any of that. Because I have a lot of fans out there and I don’t want to offend anybody. And besides, I don’t get into that and so if you decide you may want to ask me something more serious, don’t…because I’m not gonna answer it.” Parton warned Wright at the start of her interview.

Wright gave a sheepish laugh and told Parton’s warning, “Fair warning. Ok. I’m duly warned. I might still ask.”

Parton warned him, “You can ask, but I’m gonna tell you where to put it.”

Of course, it still didn’t stop the ABC hack from trying again.

A clip from Parton’s “9 to 5” movie was then shown by ABC in an obvious attempt to bait her into a conversation about President Trump.

“I learned a long time ago to keep your damn mouth shut if you want to stay in show business.” An ABC interviewer turns flips trying to get @DollyParton to badmouth @realDonaldTrump. It doesn’t work out so well. pic.twitter.com/AfN6ATuBGn — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) March 4, 2018

Making reference to the clip, David Wright said: “The sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical portrayed so effectively in that movie by actor Dabney Coleman hasn’t exactly disappeared from the culture.”

Following the clip, ABC hack David Wright immediately pleaded for Parton to turn on the President: “We have a President of the United States who said those things on the bus.”

Parton responded: “I’m not addressing that. I do not get into that. Of course, I have my opinion about everyone and everything, but I learned a long time ago, keep your damn mouth shut if you wanna stay in show business. I’m not in politics, I’m in entertainment.”

Wright said, “And yet, you’re still a role model.“

Before Dolly Parton finished him off with the ultimate display of class and tact.

“Yes, I am, and that’s why I don’t talk about people.”

Now that’s what you call a classy answer from a classy lady.