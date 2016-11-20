Donald Trump Attacks Unfunny Comedians On Saturday Night Live

President-elect Donald Trump has used his Twitter account to reprimand comedians on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and demand an apology from other actors.

Trump on Sunday tweeted that he was offended by the Broadway hit musical ‘Hamilton’ and demanded an apology from the cast on behalf of Vice President-elect Mike Pence who was attending the show on Friday.

Donald Trump says there was “nothing funny at all” about Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of a wacky Trump during last night’s Saturday Night Live TV show.

Philly.com reports:

I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show – nothing funny at all. Equal time for us? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 November 2016

This is not the first time Trump has taken to Twitter to criticize ‘SNL’. Back in October, he called the show a “hit job” against his candidacy and claimed it was part of a media conspiracy that was “rigging” the election for his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Baldwin replied in a series of tweets on Sunday morning:

…@realDonaldTrump

Equal time?

Election is over. There is no more equal time. Now u try 2 b Pres + ppl respond. That’s pretty much it. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) 20 November 2016

…@realDonaldTrump

I’d be focused on improving our reputation abroad, including actually fighting for freedom and not just oil. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) 20 November 2016

…@realDonaldTrump

I would make every effort 2 retrain Americans so 2 cre8 jobs.

1 way u make America gr8 again is 2 put it back 2 work. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) 20 November 2016

…@realDonaldTrump

I would make appointments that encouraged people, not generate fear and doubt.

. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) 20 November 2016

Baldwin reprised his role as the president-elect during last night’s show, but played Trump as a president-in-waiting so wracked with anxiousness and uncertainty he resorts to chanting a mantra about women and buildings just to calm himself down.

We see Baldwin’s Trump faced with the difficulties of living up to his campaign promises. He’s overwhelmed when 59 million results come up after Googling, “What is ISIS?” He’s shocked when a coal miner reminds him about his promise to bring back every mine job. And he’s dismayed when he realizes the wall he plans to build on our southern border with Mexico will cost $25 billion.

“Don’t worry Donald, it’ll be OK,” Baldwin’s Trump tells himself. “Hillary’s still ahead in the polls.”

We also see Baldwin’s Trump meet with Mitt Romney, played by former ‘SNL’ cast member Jason Sudeikis, who played the former Massachusetts governor on the show during the 2012 election cycle.

The real Romney met with Trump for over an hour on Saturday at the president-elect’s North Jersey golf course. Trump told reporters outside the club the meeting “went great,” but it’s unclear if he offered Romney the position of secretary of state in his upcoming administration.

On ‘SNL,’ the fictional meet-up ended immediately after a long, awkward handshake.

“This isn’t going to work, is it?” Sudeikis’ Romney asks before leaving the room, causing Baldwin’s Trump to resume confronting his unrealistic pre-election promises.

When asked about his plan to deport 11 million undocumented immigrants, he tells vice president-elect Mike Pence, played by cast member Beck Bennett, to “scrap it.” With 20 million people using Obamacare, Baldin’s Trump suggests, “Let’s just keep it.” And he’s even willing to drop his pledge to hire a special prosecutor to put Hillary Clinton in jail.

“Scrap it. She didn’t do anything,” Baldwin’s Trump says. “Scraaapped!”

Playing off yesterday’s news that the cast of ‘Hamilton’ offered him a post-show message, Bennett’s Pence said he received a “free lecture” while attending the hit broadway show and confirmed that he was booed by many people in the crowd.

“I love you Mike. You’re the reason I’m never going to get impeached,” Baldwin’s Trump says.

Free lecture? Well, that’s one way to put it. #WiigOnSNL pic.twitter.com/wPbk33XcF7 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) 20 November 2016

It’s unclear how often Baldwin will return to ‘SNL’ to play Trump. Prior to the election, he expressed hope that it would soon be over. But with Trump’s victory on election night, he says he’ll continue the character “every now and then.”

“What’s interesting is when people said to me, ‘You didn’t do it after the election,’” Baldwin told Variety. “I’m not available every Saturday night of my life, you know what I mean? We had other things to do.”