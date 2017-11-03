Donald Trump ‘Banned’ By Twitter

Twitter has admitted that President Donald Trump’s account was deactivated by one of their employees.

Trump’s personal Twitter account disappeared from the site for several minutes on Thursday night.

Twitter blamed human error at first.

They first said that Trump’s Twitter account was “inadvertently deactivated” due to human error by a Twitter Inc employee on Thursday and was down for 11 minutes before it was restored.”

They later attributed the move to an employee who used their last day on the job to deactivate the president’s account

On Friday morning Mr Trump responded to the incident

“I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact,” Trump said, though it was unclear what ‘the word’ was.

Though the account was quickly reactivated, it continued to do strange things into the evening. At one point, the president’s followers had all but disappeared.

