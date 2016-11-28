Donald Trump Claims Millions Voted Illegally

President-elect Donald Trump says that millions of illegal voters cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton in the US presidential election, costing him the popular vote.

Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that not only had he won the electoral vote but he also allegedly won the popular vote, if not for his rival Hillary Clinton receiving millions of “illegal” votes.

Fox5 reports:

The tweets, made from Trump’s official account on Sunday, appear to be in response to efforts led by Green Party candidate Jill Stein to recount votes in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Trump won the three states by a small margin.

“In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally, “Trump tweeted. “It would have been much easier for me to win the so-called popular vote than the Electoral College in that I would only campaign in 3 or 4– states instead of the 15 states that I visited. I would have won even more easily and convincingly (but smaller states are forgotten)!”

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 November 2016

Trump offered no evidence to support the claim.

The current numbers have Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote by 2 million votes, with Trump winning the Electoral College with 303 votes (well above the 270 needed to claim victory).

It would have been much easier for me to win the so-called popular vote than the Electoral College in that I would only campaign in 3 or 4– — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 November 2016

Stein has said the effort is to determine whether hacking may have affected election results. However, there is no evidence voter results were hacked or electronic voting machines were compromised.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign has formally joined Stein’s Wisconsin effort. State officials are expected to meet Monday to discuss a possible timeline for a recount of the state’s presidential election.

Trump had suggested throughout the campaign that the system was rigged against him. During a rally in Ohio he even told supporters that he would accept the election results, “If I win.”