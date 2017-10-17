Donald Trump Dismisses Allegations Of Sexual Assault As ‘Fake News’

US President Donald Trump has dismissed allegations of sexual assault as “fake news”

Following recent allegations by Summer Zervos, a former contestant on his reality TV show, Trump told reporters that the claims were nothing but “made-up stuff.”

A subpoena, issued in March that has only just come to light, is part of a defamation lawsuit filed by Zervos in January in the New York State Supreme Court against Trump.

Asked about the subpoena at a White House news conference on Monday, Trump said: “All I can say is it’s totally fake news — just fake. It’s fake, it’s made-up stuff. And it’s disgraceful what happens,” he said. “That happens in the world of politics”

Press TV reports: Since the 2016 campaign, Trump has repeatedly used the term “fake news” largely for any coverage criticizing him or his allies; however, sexual harassment by Trump has been in the news for long and even has its own dedicated Wikipedia entry.

According to reports surfacing Sunday, lawyers for Zervos issued a subpoena to his campaign for records about “any woman alleging that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately.”

Zervos, who had accused Trump of groping her in 2007, is a former contestant on Trump’s “The Apprentice.”

After the release of a 2005 tape, in which Trump is heard bragging about sexually abusing women, 11 women came forward to accuse the 2016 presidential candidate of sexual harassment.

The embarrassing video was recorded while Trump was on a bus with former “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush.

Allegations against Trump came amid a ton of reports indicating that Hollywood film producer and longtime Democratic donor, Harvey Weinstein, has committed sexual harassment.