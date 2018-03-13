Donald Trump Fires Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson

March 13, 2018 Niamh Harris

US President Donald Trump has ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Trump will replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Gina Haspel will take over as director of the agency.

Trump announced the removal of Tillerson on social media Tuesday morning

Tensions between Trump and Tillerson have escalated over recent months with the president publicly contradicting his Secretary of State on key issues.

Tillerson’s departure has been widely anticipated for several months.His exit makes his time in office the shortest of any secretary of state in nearly 120 years.

More details to follow

