Donald Trump Fires Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson

US President Donald Trump has ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Trump will replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Gina Haspel will take over as director of the agency.

Trump announced the removal of Tillerson on social media Tuesday morning

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Tensions between Trump and Tillerson have escalated over recent months with the president publicly contradicting his Secretary of State on key issues.

Tillerson’s departure has been widely anticipated for several months.His exit makes his time in office the shortest of any secretary of state in nearly 120 years.

More details to follow