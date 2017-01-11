Donald Trump ‘Russian Dossier’ Debunked As Obvious Fake

An obviously fake “intelligence report” circulating on mainstream media is attempting to smear President-elect Donald Trump as the recipient of Russian assistance during the election – as well as claiming the Russians have sexual blackmail material on him.

Pro-Clinton mainstream outlets BuzzFeed, CNN and Mother Jones are claiming they have had the material for months, but for unexplained reasons are only publishing it now, after the election. BuzzFeed write:

“The documents have circulated for months and acquired a kind of legendary status among journalists, lawmakers, and intelligence officials who have seen them.

Now BuzzFeed News is publishing the full document so that Americans can make up their own minds about allegations about the president-elect that have circulated at the highest levels of the US government.”

Are we expected to believe that mainstream media organizations and lawmakers had this information before the election — but chose not to release it until now?

The timing of the “leak” could not be more suspicious, coming mere days after Obama “federalized” the elections and gave the ruling party the power to declare an election “illegal” and overturn a result.

In a letter to the Associated Press on Friday, Jeh Johnson revealed the US government can now “monitor and intervene” in elections and US election systems will now be treated as “critical infrastructure”.

The move was described as major central government overreach and commentators speculated it may be part of an attempt at blocking the Trump presidency by declaring the election “tainted” and “illegal.”

Now all the pieces are falling into place.

The dark, sinister plot to block Trump from the White House has now taken its most dangerous turn. The establishment are unraveling their plot to declare Trump “compromised”, declare a state of emergency, announce the election results null and void, and hold a new presidential election.

If the report has been circulating among journalists and intelligence agencies for months, as claimed by BuzzFeed and CNN, why wasn’t Trump, one of two possible candidates for the highest office in the land, informed about it until now? Why weren’t voters informed about the supposed Russian intelligence that could be used to blackmail him and harm the entire country? If the report is legitimate, why didn’t intelligence agencies release it to the American people before the election so the people could make a fully informed choice?

President-elect Trump was quick to dismiss the claims as fake.

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

The report – and the way the media are now disseminating it – stinks of fraud and a last-ditch attempt to block Trump from taking office.

