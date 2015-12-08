Latest

Donald Trump Spews More Divisive Nonsense

Posted on December 8, 2015 by Edmondo Burr in News, US // 3 Comments

Donald Trump

The tweetosphere exploded last night after Donald Trump threatened to shut it down.

The US business tycoon and Republican front-runner has pissed off even more people after his latest remarks about shutting out all Muslims from the U.S. This time he wants to shut down the internet.

In the same islamophobic speech, the Donald declared his plans to consult with nerds and geeks who command the cyberspace, with a view to shutting it down. Trump has sparked fresh controversy, adding to a long list of divisive remarks. This time he is concentrating on the online community. If someone can shut down the internet and get away with it, it would be Trump as president acting on his phobias.

Sputnik reports:

Speaking at the same event where he called for a “complete shutdown” on Muslims entering the US as part of plans to defeat jihadist groups, Trump said that something needed to be done to stop the online radicalization of people.

 

“We’ve got to maybe do something with the internet,” Trump said, adding that he would get in contact with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to see if he could look into “closing it up.”

In reference to recent terrorism and radicalization of people through online platforms, Trump said that children in America are “watching the internet and they want to be masterminds.”

“We’re losing a lot of people because of the internet. We have to see Bill Gates and a lot of different people that really understand what’s happening. We have to talk to them about, maybe in certain areas, closing that internet up in some ways. Somebody will say, ‘Oh freedom of speech, freedom of speech.’ These are foolish people,” Trump said.​

Trump’s comments were widely ridiculed by people on social media, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos hitting back at criticism directed towards him by suggesting Donald Trump should be sent to space.

The comments about turning off the internet cap off a long list of controversial remarks made by the presidential hopeful, who previously suggested that Muslims in the US should wear specific ID badges.

 

Trump

Edmondo Burr

BA Economics/Statistics
CEO
Assistant Editor

Latest posts by Edmondo Burr (see all)

About Edmondo Burr (2923 Articles)
BA Economics/Statistics CEO Assistant Editor

Related Articles

  • pagliaccio sconcio

    At last a actor who can act.As the trump world turns? a new mini TV net show about getting the goats of most everyone alive.A rich SOB that some thunks hate? america if F`ed cornfed is in thier head~SS^^^from up topside.If Trump would make every american rich would you still thunk the trumpkin?

  • Xmystic

    Dec 8th, 2015? Seriously? Now that’s desperation.

  • fishing4truth

    Divisive nonsense? Why not put down the microscope and pick up a mirror? Mr. Trump is the best President in America since JFK. MSM is biased, negative and untrustworthy when reporting on Mr. Trump. Trump has done more good for American in just 5 weeks than the Clinton’s, Bush’s and Obama put together did in 20 years. Go Trump!

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire