Donald Trump Spews More Divisive Nonsense

The tweetosphere exploded last night after Donald Trump threatened to shut it down.

The US business tycoon and Republican front-runner has pissed off even more people after his latest remarks about shutting out all Muslims from the U.S. This time he wants to shut down the internet.

In the same islamophobic speech, the Donald declared his plans to consult with nerds and geeks who command the cyberspace, with a view to shutting it down. Trump has sparked fresh controversy, adding to a long list of divisive remarks. This time he is concentrating on the online community. If someone can shut down the internet and get away with it, it would be Trump as president acting on his phobias.

Sputnik reports:

Speaking at the same event where he called for a “complete shutdown” on Muslims entering the US as part of plans to defeat jihadist groups, Trump said that something needed to be done to stop the online radicalization of people.

The Internet had a great run. I’m really gonna miss it when Bill Gates flips the switch 🙁 https://t.co/YlCqFIEaAX pic.twitter.com/M50yT8k90w — Mike Dudas (@mdudas) December 8, 2015

“We’ve got to maybe do something with the internet,” Trump said, adding that he would get in contact with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to see if he could look into “closing it up.”

In reference to recent terrorism and radicalization of people through online platforms, Trump said that children in America are “watching the internet and they want to be masterminds.”

Think we should rename Donald Trump, Trumplestiltskin. If you say his name 3 times he appears and says something utterly moronic. — Abigail Damms (@ninetimesfined) December 8, 2015

“We’re losing a lot of people because of the internet. We have to see Bill Gates and a lot of different people that really understand what’s happening. We have to talk to them about, maybe in certain areas, closing that internet up in some ways. Somebody will say, ‘Oh freedom of speech, freedom of speech.’ These are foolish people,” Trump said.​

Trump’s comments were widely ridiculed by people on social media, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos hitting back at criticism directed towards him by suggesting Donald Trump should be sent to space.

Finally trashed by @realDonaldTrump. Will still reserve him a seat on the Blue Origin rocket. #sendDonaldtospace https://t.co/9OypFoxZk3 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 7, 2015

The comments about turning off the internet cap off a long list of controversial remarks made by the presidential hopeful, who previously suggested that Muslims in the US should wear specific ID badges.