Donald Trump Wins Electoral College Vote

The President-elect Donald Trump has surpassed the necessary 270 votes in the Electoral College.

Trump cruised to victory in the Electoral College despite thousands of protesters who converged on state capitols across the country.

The Electoral College results will be officially certified on January 6 during a joint session of Congress.

RT reports:

Protesters called for electors to “vote your conscience” outside various state houses where each state’s November election results were being authenticated.

Around 5:30 p.m. EST on Monday, Trump reached his 270th Electoral College vote, according to the Associated Press. Texas put Trump past the threshold, with 36 of its 38 electors voting for him to reflect the results of the state’s November election results.

Two “faithless” electors in the Texas delegation voted for former Texas Congressman Ron Paul and Ohio Governor John Kasich, both Republicans.

I’m honored & humbled to be officially elected today as the next Vice President of the United States of America by the Electoral College. — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) December 19, 2016

Ahead of Monday’s vote, 306 electors were anticipated to vote for Trump, while the other 232 were pledged to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.