Donald Trump’s Doppelganger Spotted in Spain

April 26, 2018 Niamh Harris News, World 2

It looks like Donald Trump has a twin, a female potato farmer from rural Spain

Dolores Leis Antelo from Nanton, La Coruna, has become a viral sensation after a photo revealing her uncanny resemblance to the US president was shared online.

According to a report in La Voz de Galicia, Dolores is now being dubbed the “Donald Trump of the Costa da Morte”

She says: “My photo seems to have travelled far. I say it is because of the colour of my hair”

A picture of Dolores armed with a hoe while standing in a field looking into the distance has received thousands of retweets and ‘likes’ on social media.

Many have compared her picture to one of Trump teeing off on the golf course of one of his resorts.

