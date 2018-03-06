US Health Secretary Says There’s ‘No Such Thing As Medical Marijuana’

The U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has denied the existence of medical marijuana.

During a press conference, Azar claimed “there really is no such thing as medical marijuana.” when responding to a question about what role he sees it playing as an alternative to opioids for pain relief.

“There really is no such thing as medical marijuana,” Azar said. “There is no FDA-approved use of marijuana, a botanical plant. I just want to be very clear about that.” Azar stated.

He was attending a conference in Kettering to promote a $750 million dollar public-private partnership to allegedly create an alternative pharmaceutical pain treatment.

Natural Blaze reports: But his statement that medical marijuana does not exist would come as news to the large portion of people who all ready use it, and even the state of Ohio itself that is issuing state licenses to build medical marijuana cultivation facilities such as the one in Yellow Springs.

His reasoning, of course, is that the FDA has yet to approve any use of marijuana; therefore, if the FDA hasn’t approved it – it doesn’t exist.

Instead of allowing Americans their right to access plants, Azar stated that “over $750 million dollars just in 2019 alone is going to be dedicated towards the National Institutes of Health working in public-private partnership to try and develop the next generation of pain therapies that are not opioids.”