Donna Brazile: DNC Allowed Hacking So They Could Rig Primaries

Former DNC chief Donna Brazile has admitted that the Democratic party allowed hackers to steal data from the party’s servers so that they could continue focussing resources on ‘rigging the primaries’ for Hillary.

In her new book, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House,” Brazile claims the only way to have blocked the alleged Russian hackers from accessing the DNC servers was to rebuild them.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This is impossible to do, as it would have impacted the party’s ability to ‘manage the primaries.’

Daily Caller reports:

Donna Brazile says in her new book the Democratic National Committee (DNC) went against professional advice and sat idly for a month while Russians stole data because primaries were still underway in a number of states.

In May, when CrowdStrike recommended that we take down our system and rebuild it, the DNC told them to wait a month, because the state primaries for the presidential election were still underway, and the party and the staff needed to be at their computers to manage these efforts,” Brazile wrote in her new book, “Hacks.”

“For a whole month, CrowdStrike watched Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear operating. Cozy Bear was the hacking force that had been in the DNC system for nearly a year.”

Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear are cybersecurity firms that have reported ties with Russian hackers. Both groups are blamed for the hacks on the DNC in 2016. CrowdStrike is a private U.S. cybersecurity firm that oversaw the protection of the DNC’s servers.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Donna Brazile says Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was unusually calm after the so called DNC hack occurred.

According to Brazile:

On June 14 Debbie invited the Democratic Party officers to a conference call to alert us that a story about hacking the DNC that would would be published in the Washington Post the following day. That call was the first time we’d heard that there was a problem. Debbie’s tone was so casual that I had not absorbed the details, nor even thought that it was much for us to be concerned about. Her manner indicated that this hacking thing was something she had covered. But had she?

Brazile reveals former top Obama official Susan Rice noted in relation to the ‘hack,’ that “It took a long time for the FBI to get any response from the party.”

In June, Wasserman Schultz claimed that neither the FBI nor any other government agency contacted her about the hacking of the DNC’s computer networks. The former DNC’s claim was rebuffed by former DHS head Jeh Johnson, who testified to the House Intelligence Committee that the FBI reached out to help the DNC, but opted to reply on a private cybersecurity company for assistance.

It begs the question…

Was Wasserman Schultz unusually calm about the situation because the ‘hack,’ was not actually a hack?