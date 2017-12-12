Donna Brazile: Hillary Clinton Almost Died On 9/11

Former interim chairwoman of the DNC, Donna Brazile claims that Hillary Clinton ‘almost died’ during the 9/11 memorial service last year.

Brazile says she was in New York with Hillary and urged her to “go get a doctor” moments before she collapsed and was dragged into the back of a van.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Brazile also admitted Hillary Clinton was ‘frequently under the weather’ and her camp didn’t think the video of Hillary collapsing was going to go viral.

It did.

Hannity.com reported:

“I was in New York with her, I could tell from her mannerisms just a few minutes before that she was under the weather. She wasn’t feeling good,” said Brazile. “I saw her on Friday night. She’s under the weather. What’s wrong? Tell me what’s wrong. Go get a doctor and make a good analysis.”

“I don’t think they knew at the time that video would go viral, and that video would tell a different story. And as a result of that video going viral, I had to make a very difficult decision,” she added. “I had to confer with people who were calling me about what if, what if. And luckily, we never got to that. But I did have to think through what if she did not recover.”

Donna Brazile was also horrified by Hillary’s physical appearance leading up to her fainting spell on 9/11, especially the way Clinton’s face looked.

Apparently not only did Hillary sound like death, she looked like it as well.

Perhaps one of the most damaging and juicy tidbits Brazile has revealed is how severely ill Hillary Clinton was, (and still is) despite the media’s efforts to hide the truth.

Donna Brazile’s description of Hillary Clinton’s face is very telling.

Free Beacon reported:

Brazile “noticed her face was puffy,” “her skin looked pale and papery,” and “her eyes were glazed.” She approached Clinton about her health before the speech and observed her to be “wobbly on her feet” with a “rattled cough” so bad Brazile suggested medical attention.

But we were the ‘conspiracy theorists’ for saying Hillary Clinton has major health problems. The fake news media fiercely worked to hide Hillary’s health problems, but thanks to alternative media and for the photographer who caught Hillary collapsing, we were able to get the truth out to the public.

Hillary collapsing and getting thrown into her Scooby mobile like a side of beef:

Hillary Clinton was also plagued with relentless coughing fits. She could barely make it through a few seconds of any given speech without coughing her brains out.

Hillary is also frequently spotted with what people believe to be ‘anti-seizure’ glasses…

Or when she needed assistance walking up a few steps. Now we know…Hillary was so sick that Donna Brazile and others in her circle thought she wasn’t going to make it!