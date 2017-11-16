Donna Brazile To Testify In Seth Rich Murder Lawsuit

Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile has been asked to testify in a lawsuit alleging that the DNC murdered whistleblower Seth Rich.

Lawyer Jack Burkman, who filed the suit on behalf of Bernie Sanders supporters last month, confirmed that Brazile was added to the lawsuit in respond to the recent bombshells she dropped in her new book.

Gotnews.com reports: “She released her [book] excerpts without realizing they could open her up to civil liability,” Burkman explained to GotNews. Brazile’s book documents how the Clinton campaign effectively took control of the DNC before the 2016 primaries even started.

“The entire DNC process in 2016 was biased for Hillary Clinton,” Burkman declared.

Burkman believes Brazile was foolish to blow the whistle so candidly on the DNC’s past corruption, given the leadership role she held there while the fraud and favor-trading occurred. “That’s like saying there’s corruption in the home, and it’s my home,” Burkman said.

Burkman, however, insists Brazile’s focus on murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich – she dedicates the book to him, and describes how she began closing her blinds in fear of snipers after his death – is even more significant. “The bigger bombshell was Seth Rich,” Burkman argued. “You have revelations that are probably more shocking than the revelation of the Nixon tapes in 1974… What is she saying? Does she know that the DNC killed Seth? What on earth is going on?”

“This isn’t Alex Jones, me, or Sean Hannity saying this,” Burkman elaborated. “This is the former DNC Chairwoman.”

Burkman’s lawsuit demands the DNC release its supposedly “hacked” server for an objective forensic analysis. He says the DNC is desperately trying to ignore it and hoping it will go away. “It’s a sad state of affairs [at the DNC],” Burkman told GotNews. “There’s been a purge of the Bernie people.”

However, Burkman is optimistic about the lawsuit. “We’re getting warmer,” Burkman explained. “This lawsuit has the potential to shut down the DNC as a political party.”