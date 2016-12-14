Latest

Doomsday Plane Captured Circling Around Trump Towers, New York

Posted on December 14, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 0 Comments

Mysterious 'Doomsday plane' captured flying around Trump Towers in New York city gets residents in a panic

Residents of New York City reported seeing a military Doomsday Plane flying close to the Trump Towers late Tuesday afternoon. 

According to multiple reports on Twitter, either a Boeing E-4B (Doomsday Plane) or a C-130 (military plane) were spotted and filmed circling the air around midtown for over an hour before leaving the airspace.

The secretive Doomsday Plane (also known as the National Airborne Operations Center) is a U.S. government plane designed to keep the US government running in the event of a nuclear war.

Regardless of whether the plane was indeed a E-4B or a C-130 – any type of military aircraft flying as such a low altitude over New York City is extremely unusual.

According to Buzzfeed, the New York Police Department (NYPD) say they don’t know why the plane was circling over New York City.

The Federal Aviation Administration refused to disclose what “the mission” of the plane was.

With information from authorities being so sparse, users speculated as to what the military aircraft was doing flying so close to President-elect Donald Trump’s home.

One user suggested the plane was being used to test and calibrate a new military radar installed at the top of Trump Towers.

Others suggested the aircraft was part of a drill or a training exercise.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire