Doomsday Plane Captured Circling Around Trump Towers, New York

Residents of New York City reported seeing a military Doomsday Plane flying close to the Trump Towers late Tuesday afternoon.

According to multiple reports on Twitter, either a Boeing E-4B (Doomsday Plane) or a C-130 (military plane) were spotted and filmed circling the air around midtown for over an hour before leaving the airspace.

The secretive Doomsday Plane (also known as the National Airborne Operations Center) is a U.S. government plane designed to keep the US government running in the event of a nuclear war.

Regardless of whether the plane was indeed a E-4B or a C-130 – any type of military aircraft flying as such a low altitude over New York City is extremely unusual.

There is a very low flying propeller plane that appears to be doing circles over Midtown Manhattan. Anyone know what's up? — Liam Stack (@liamstack) December 13, 2016

A video of the plane that's been circling Manhattan pic.twitter.com/Bsj5ANEeW1 — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) December 13, 2016

According to Buzzfeed, the New York Police Department (NYPD) say they don’t know why the plane was circling over New York City.

The @NYPDnews just told @BuzzFeedNews they don't know why this plane is circling Manhattan. https://t.co/MHL4wktbCH — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) December 13, 2016

The Federal Aviation Administration refused to disclose what “the mission” of the plane was.

and the @FAANews “we do not disclose the mission of what the plane is doing" — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) December 13, 2016

With information from authorities being so sparse, users speculated as to what the military aircraft was doing flying so close to President-elect Donald Trump’s home.

One user suggested the plane was being used to test and calibrate a new military radar installed at the top of Trump Towers.

@radbiird @MattHardigree @HeimishCon they installed a mil. radar on top of trump tower and were testing/calibrating it with a known aircraft — idiot cavs fan (@JeffTheChiz) December 14, 2016

Others suggested the aircraft was part of a drill or a training exercise.