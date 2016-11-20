Dr Oz Promotes Human Microchips To Millions Of Viewers

Mainstream media has continued its attempt to normalize the idea of microchips for humans, with Dr Oz the latest to air a report claiming “microchips for humans are the next big thing” and that Americans will accept this because a microchip embedded under your skin will make you “healthier and safer.”

“We are so attracted to our devices that it’s almost like they are part of our bodies,” enthuses Dr Oz’s producer. “Well, what if they really could become part of our bodies? Guess what, they can!“

Holding an RFID microchip up to the camera, the producer breathlessly explains a supposed benefit of implanting the chip – you will be tracked “like your pets or your phone.”

Given what we now know about government surveillance and snooping, alarm bells should be ringing already. But it gets worse.

Explaining that 10,000 people have already had microchips embedded in their bodies, the producer excitedly claims that a chip will function as your drivers license, keys, passport, wallet and credit card – in other words, handing even more of your privacy, autonomy and independence over to banks and government.

But the producer isn’t finished with the exciting news about “the next big thing“. The microchips will also allow government officials and doctors to instantly – “with just a swipe” – see your entire medical history, date of birth, insurance, blood type, allergies, the medication you take, and much, much more.

The public will accept microchips as easily as they accepted barcodes on consumer items, a disturbingly similar report by NBC said.

Raising fears there is an establishment push to promote and normalize microchips, NBC interview electronics expert Stuart Lipoff who claims that microchipping children is “safe and inevitable.”

“People should be aware that testing is being done right now. The military is not only testing this out, but already utilizes its properties. It’s not a matter of if it will happen, but when.”

Mark of the beast

Lipoff also told NBC that people shouldn’t be concerned about “Big Brother” tracking them or their children – this technology will only be used for “safety and convenience” – and that the technology is nothing more than an upgrade on traditional cattle branding, and barcodes on consumer items.

“When barcodes first came out in the late 1960s, people were appalled. They were wary of them and did not understand the concept. Today, it is so commonplace, we don’t even notice it. A microchip would work much in the same way,” he said, adding that it will “definitely happen.”

The only catch is that you won’t know exactly what is being put into your child’s body. You also won’t know who will have access to the data. If history repeats, it will go from being technology adopted for its ‘convenience and safety’ and then overnight will become mandatory for you and your family – or else.